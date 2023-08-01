Chiefs’ Chris Jones Posts Cryptic Message Amid Holdout

There has been very little public movement on the Chris Jones holdout since it began on July 22.

This afternoon on August 1, however, there was a message from the Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman. The Instagram post read: “Don’t hope that events will turn out the way you want, welcome events in whichever way they happen, this is the path to peace.”

The quote from Marcus Aurelius served as a cryptic statement amid the stalemate — perhaps directed at the Chiefs, perhaps not. It was also the second time Jones posted a message since July 22.

The first time, he shared an eight-word quote on the day that his holdout began, stating: “Take a deep breath, and enjoy your life.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Addresses Chris Jones’ Holdout While Discussing Contract

During a July 31 interview with Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II addressed Jones’ holdout while discussing his contract.

“I’ve looked at Tom [Brady]’s model and how he did it,” Mahomes noted. “That’s it.”

“You want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks. You don’t want to be someone that they [use against other players],” Mahomes went on. “But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here.”

Although the Chiefs QB didn’t come out and say anything direct, fans wondered if there was a hidden message in these comments for Jones.

“Sounds like he’s talking right to Chris 🤷‍♂️,” one fan wrote. To which KSHB41 Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs responded: “He appeared to put a message in there for him.”

Mahomes closed out the answer by saying: “I have a great offensive line. It’s everything around me. It’s all about having open conversation with [general manager] Brett Veach, Coach [Andy] Reid, [owner] Clark Hunt, and just knowing where that happy medium is. That will be out there throughout my entire career. To me, it’s not always about being the highest-paid. It’s about making enough money for me and my family, [while] moving the game forward for everybody.”

Chiefs Insider Says the Chris Jones Holdout Could End All Chances of a Carlos Dunlap Reunion

During his second 53-man projection on August 1, Arrowhead Pride media member Pete Sweeney made a slight change that was related to Jones’ ongoing holdout. This time, defensive end Malik Herring made the final roster instead of free agent Carlos Dunlap — who Sweeney previously predicted would sign during camp.

“I had veteran Carlos Dunlap here in my first projection, but the longer the situation draws out with Jones, the less likely I think Dunlap will find his way back to the roster,” the Arrowhead Pride reporter voiced.

Continuing: “As our lead analyst Ron Kopp mentioned in our Sunday camp report, Herring has been impressive — and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he noticed his improvement year over year. That’s all been enough for me to make the switch from Dunlap to Herring.”

Sweeney added that “perhaps [Joshua] Kaindoh, a former fourth-round pick for the Chiefs, sticks around on the practice squad.”

Along with Herring, Sweeney had George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, and rookies Felix Anudike-Uzomah and BJ Thompson making the roster at D-end, with Charles Omenihu officially listed on the interior. Jones, Derrick Nnadi and rookie Keondre Coburn joined Omenihu at defensive tackle in this projection.