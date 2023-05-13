Promising Chiefs Rookie ‘Could Force Some Tough Decisions’ in Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their roster with 16 undrafted free agent rookies and one international player prospect after the draft. They did eventually cut ties with two UDFAs after rookie minicamp, lowering that number to 14 and one, but it was still an unusually large haul, nevertheless.

Within this supplemental group of first-year prospects are some potential diamonds in the rough as well, like running back Deneric Prince or edge rusher Truman Jones. Nickel cornerback Reese Taylor reportedly “impressed” during his first round of practices too.

Another name to watch is apparently NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore. USA Today Chiefs Wire media member Charles Goldman highlighted the promising young talent during a recent article on May 9.

“One of the team’s top undrafted free agent signings, Moore tallied interceptions on the second and third day of rookie minicamp, tying for the lead throughout,” Goldman explained. “I’m told he mostly played the middle linebacker position, relaying play calls for the defense. He also notched a would-be sack on a delayed blitz.”

The KC insider even added that “it’s beginning to look like the linebacker position might be the most competitive on the roster in Kansas City,” concluding: “Moore could force some tough decisions come roster cuts.”

Chiefs UDFA LB Isaiah Moore Gets Guaranteed Money

Several Chiefs UDFAs were given some sort of financial guarantee this offseason, and Moore was one of them. According to Over the Cap, the potential Nick Bolton understudy already made $130,000 upon signing his deal. If he makes the roster, he could earn up to $756,000 in 2023.

That financial guarantee ranks fourth for all Kansas City UDFAs this spring. Here are the remaining rookies that received some sort of payment upon signing their contract:

Keep in mind, some of these undrafted prospects will end up making more immediate money than low-round draft picks — especially if they pan out and make the Week 1 roster.

The 33rd Team’s scouting department described Moore as a linebacker with “outstanding instincts and intangibles for the position,” as well as “toughness and good strength.” Those traits appeared to be on full display during rookie minicamp, as the 6-foot-2 LB played MIKE and snagged a couple of interceptions.

Chiefs UDFA WR Nikko Remigio & CB Anthony Witherstone Jr. Named Camp ‘Standouts’

Another player to keep an eye on from that guaranteed money list is wide receiver Nikko Remigio. The Fresno State product made Goldman’s list of standouts alongside Moore.

He wrote: “Remigio could be one of those players that surprises the Chiefs this offseason. I’m told that he posted a really solid performance at rookie minicamp, both on offense and during special teams periods.”

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney also tweeted that Remigio had the “catch of the day deep down the left sideline” at rookie minicamp on May 6, concurring that the versatile weapon caught a lot of attention on the field.

#Chiefs rookie seventh-round CB Nic Jones recorded an interception in team. LB Buddy Johnson had an interception in 7-on-7. WR Nikko Remigio had the catch of the day deep down the left sideline. Johnson, Remigio, CB Anthony Witherstone Jr., RB Deneric Prince were standouts. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 6, 2023

Along with Remigio, cornerback Anthony Witherstone Jr. came up often as a “standout.” The Merrimack defender was not awarded any financial guarantees, but he’s had a nice start with the Chiefs despite that.

Team reporter Matt McMullen provided some background on the relatively unknown corner, relaying: “The six-foot-tall, 189-pound Witherstone was primarily an outside cornerback for Merrimack and turned in strong campaigns in each of the last two seasons, surrendering a passer rating of 76.0 or lower in both. He broke up six passes and tallied two pick-sixes in 2021 before recording four passes defensed and one interception as a senior.”

The Chiefs continue to reinvigorate their championship roster with youth as general manager Brett Veach searches far and wide for talent that scouts may have overlooked in the draft.