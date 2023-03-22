Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Excites Fans With Viral Workout Video

The Kansas City Chiefs are still looking for help at the wide receiver position in 2023, but they also have a potential ace up their sleeve from last year’s rookie class.

Former Clemson star WR Justyn Ross signed with the Chiefs as a priority undrafted free agent in 2022, and although he sat out his first NFL campaign with injury, the promising youngster that once led the ACC in receiving yards as a freshman appears poised for a comeback. Arrowhead Pride contributor Mark Gunnels shared the Ross “sighting” on Twitter — a workout video from his trainer TJ Brown on Instagram — and the clip quickly went viral with 130,000 views and over 1.4K likes in less than 24 hours.

“Lil Bra locked in on another level right now [I] swear,” the clip was captioned, with a Chiefs logo and Ross’ Instagram handle.

Now, this video from Gunnels only showed a healthy-looking Ross running up a hill — which is an accomplishment in itself considering he was in a walking boot last we saw him — but a fan later shared more from Brown that teased the wideout running drills and catching balls.

Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Runs Drills in Instagram Video

The commented video from “@Barneymk99” on Twitter was originally found on Brown’s Instagram story as well, featuring Ross running several different breakdown curl routes and quick cuts into ‘out’ patterns.

Being that it was only posted in Gunnels’ comments, it got far less attention than the initial clip of Ross running up the hill, but this video was much more exciting to watch.

Not only does the injury-ridden talent appear comfortable running routes and putting pressure on his legs, but he’s also catching a football. For a receiver prospect that’s been sidelined for so long, that’s a great sight to see!

Background on Chiefs WR Justyn Ross

Ross is a former four-star college recruit that had a bright future in 2019 after 1,800-plus receiving yards combined over his first two seasons. Unfortunately, his Clemson career was derailed by a rare spinal disorder that led to neck surgery in 2020.

When KC first signed Ross, NFL insider Jordan Schultz detailed his many setbacks during his Clemson tenure, noting that the WR “endured… congenital fusion in his spine, [a] stress fracture in his left foot [and a bout with] covid.” Schultz called these injuries and ailments “the only reason why [Ross] wasn’t drafted.”

Once a team gets me, they're going to get everything out of me," Justyn Ross told ESPN last fall. As a FR, Ross had 12 catches for 301 yards and 3 TDs in two College Football Playoff games to help @ClemsonFB win the national title.@Chiefs got a 🐕!@_jross8 @teehiggins5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

After working his way back from the stress fracture in his foot and participating in Chiefs minicamp, Ross later reaggravated the injury. Finally, on July 25, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the popular UDFA had undergone foot surgery. This news ended his 2022 season before it ever began.

Although the setback was no doubt disappointing for Ross, it’s quite possible that it was the best thing for him at the time. The Chiefs had a jampacked roster last summer and there’s no guarantee the Clemson product would have made it if not for his injury.

The surgery decision allowed Kansas City to stash Ross on the injured reserve for the time being, allowing him to heal more fully than before. This spring and summer, the coaching staff can revisit the idea of Ross making the 53-man roster as another weapon for MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

He will likely be competing with fellow backup WRs like Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, John Ross and RB hybrid Jerrion Ealy, as well as any other depth pieces KC drafts or signs throughout the rest of the offseason.