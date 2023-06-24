Chiefs Free Agent Leaves the Door Open for NFL Return

There aren’t too many Kansas City Chiefs free agents that are left on the open market as we approach July 1.

Defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap and Brandon Williams probably headline KC’s group of unsigned NFL veterans, but another bigger name that’s still available is running back Melvin Gordon III — who earned a Super Bowl ring in February as a member of the practice squad despite never actually appearing in a game for the Chiefs.

“I still want to play,” Gordon told sports radio host Jim Rome of “The Jim Rome Show” on June 21. “I still got some tread left on the tires.”

"It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks." –@MelvinGordon25 on a brutal offseason for running backs. pic.twitter.com/omUUB7PRXu — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 21, 2023

Gordon then detailed a conversation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “Andy, Coach Reid kind of sat me down and he told me that you still can play, you know — it’s just about the right situation,” the former first-round rusher relayed.

“I’m just staying ready,” Gordon noted later, pitching himself to any NFL franchise that’s listening. “I know what I can do, I know once I get in camp — or I get in any camp — I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do [in practice]… I’m ready to go, man, I’m staying ready.”

Ex-Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon Speaks Out for All NFL Running Backs

Gordon also made a public appeal for all NFL ball-carriers on Rome’s platform — which made headlines around the league.

“It’s just so tough for running backs right now, man,” Gordon voiced, “you have a lot of running backs that’s out there [in free agency], we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks.”

Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler and former 1,000-yard runner of the Los Angeles Chargers, and yet it feels like he’s not even a blip on anyone’s radar with current NFL stars like Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott still looking for work — among others.

“It’s hard though, it’s hard training knowing that you’re not going to be on a team,” Gordon admitted candidly. “It’s tough, mentally, but I’ve talked to some players that went through it, and just taking their advice, being a sponge — that kind of helps you get through it.”

The eight-year NFL pro sounds like he has no clue if or when he’ll get offered another job, but he’s certainly leaving the door open for any sort of opportunity at age 30. He’s not alone, as the free agency market at running back is currently deeper than ever before.

In terms of when this recent trend of not paying RBs began, Gordon had a theory on that too.

“I think after Todd [Gurley] got paid, and then Sean McVay came out and said that ‘I’ll never pay a running back again, and I’ll just use them and rotate them out,’ I think after that statement was made — and then I think they won the Super Bowl — it was just like, everybody just followed suit I think,” Gordon said to Rome.

Due to the wear and tear of the position, running backs haven’t been considered premium players for some time, but that modern-day philosophy has grown from a contingent of general managers to general practice around the league. As Gordon alluded, it’s not getting any better either.

Should the Chiefs Bring in a Veteran RB in 2023?

The Chiefs have the top half of the RB room covered in 2023, but they’re a little shallow behind second-year starter Isiah Pacheco, third-down back Jerick McKinnon and former first rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The expected RB4 is undrafted rookie Deneric Prince, an early standout of the offseason program.

KC also has a 2020 draft pick in La’Mical Perine and a 2022 UDFA in Jerrion Ealy competing for reps in camp. If they feel they need more as training camp rolls along, you could see a veteran like Gordon enter the fold.

He’s not the only option on the open market — GM Brett Veach has a long list to choose from — but he is familiar with the system and the way the Chiefs operate after his practice squad stint in 2022. It’s conceivable that experience gets him one more reserve opportunity during the upcoming season.