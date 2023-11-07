Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champion WR Attempts NFL Comeback: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion wide receiver Sammy Watkins has not suited up for an NFL franchise since the wildcard round of the 2022-23 playoffs. The veteran went unsigned this offseason and skipped training camp in the process.

With his future in the league in doubt, it appears Watkins will at least attempt an NFL comeback in 2023 after logging an official workout on November 6.

The #Colts, who were in the market for a WR before the trade deadline, worked out veteran Sammy Watkins today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed the news, informing: “The [Indianapolis] Colts, who were in the market for a WR before the trade deadline, worked out veteran Sammy Watkins today, source said.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Indy and Watkins strike an agreement in the coming days.

Ex-Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins Has Struggled to Make an Impact Since Leaving KC

It’s easy to forget that Watkins just turned 30 years old in June. The former first-round talent entered the NFL at a young age of 21, logging one 1,000-yard season with the Buffalo Bills in 2015.

He made a brief stop in Los Angeles with the Rams before ending up in Kansas City. That’s where Watkins achieved the most from a team perspective, helping win the Super Bowl in 2019.

Since then, the veteran has struggled to make an impact. He battled injuries in 2021, appearing in 13 games with the Baltimore Ravens. Watkins registered 394 receiving yards and a touchdown that season.

The following year in 2022, he joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency before heading back to the Ravens down the stretch. Watkins caught one of three targets during his playoff outing with Baltimore, putting up just 325 receiving yards throughout the two-team campaign.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Graded Out as Top KC Rookie Before the Bye

Charles Goldman of A-to-Z Sports Kansas City graded each of the Chiefs rookies on their first half of the season on November 6. To no surprise, wide receiver Rashee Rice received the top marks of the class, earning an A- from the reporter.

“Easily the most impressive of the Chiefs’ rookies. He’s proven to be one of the best rookie receivers in this draft class,” Goldman wrote about Rice, adding: “His stats stack up with the best rookie receivers of Andy Reid’s tenure as an NFL head coach.”

Rice has 32 receptions off 41 targets over his first nine appearances, accumulating 378 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s tied with Travis Kelce for the team lead in touchdown receptions so far this season,” Goldman noted. “It’s all going to be about building on that performance in the second half of the season for Rice. The biggest thing might be eliminating the occasional drop from his repertoire.”

“He’s making plays,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said about Rice after the Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. “He wants it, he loves it, and he’s going out there and making plays.”

Mahomes also stated that “our job is to find different ways to get him the football,” and that the rookie’s role should only “expand” as the year goes on.

It wasn’t necessarily the plan for Rice to become the Chiefs’ WR1 at the start of the season, but that definitely feels like the eventual outcome — if it’s not the case already. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have all underwhelmed in 2023, forcing the second rounder into a heightened role.

KC also reacquired Mecole Hardman to cover up some of their offseason decisions. It should be interesting to see how the snap counts change over the second half of football.