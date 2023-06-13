Chiefs 2022 Draft Pick ‘Can’t Afford to Fall Behind’ in Camp, Says NFL Writer

NFL training camp is just around the corner as mandatory minicamp begins for the Kansas City Chiefs on June 13.

One name to watch is second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore. The Chiefs didn’t put a lot on the Western Michigan product’s plate as a rookie, easing him in on offense. Having said that, expectations will be much higher in 2023.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine even included Moore in an article listing seven sophomores who “need to prove themselves” this summer. “The minute a player is selected in the NFL draft, the clock of expectation starts ticking,” Ballentine voiced. “For the draft class of 2022, that next opportunity starts in late July when teams start coming together for training camp.”

NFL Analyst Explains Why Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Must ‘Hit the Ground Running’ in Year 2

Ballentine went into detail on why he believes Moore must “hit the ground running at training camp.”

“For the second offseason in a row, there’s a lot of opportunity for Kansas City Chiefs receivers to carve out a role in one of the league’s best offenses,” he began. “Skyy Moore was expected to be one of the receivers who made an impact last season. The Chiefs used a second-round pick on the Western Michigan receiver, but he was mostly an afterthought in the passing attack.”

Ballentine went on, noting that the 22-year-old Moore finished his rookie campaign with 22 receptions for 250 yards despite playing in 16 games.

“Moving up the target list isn’t going to be easier in 2023,” he continued. “[JuJu] Smith-Schuster is gone. But Justyn Ross has received rave reviews in OTAs, Kadarius Toney came in a midseason trade last year, and the team drafted Rashee Rice in the second round this season.”

Heading into camp, Moore is probably third on the depth chart behind veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Toney, although Rice and Ross — as well as veterans like Justin Watson and Richie James — probably aren’t that far behind in all honesty. An impressive camp can separate any one of these wideouts from the others, and Moore will be looking to stand out — building on his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes II.

Ballentine concluded that “competition is going to be fierce” in Kansas City this summer, and “Moore can’t afford to fall behind” early on.