Chiefs Stars Tired of Taylor Swift Talk for Super Bowl: ‘Next Question’

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the team’s final media session ahead of Super Bowl 58, and Taylor Swift was once again the topic of discussion. Cheifs playmaker Isiah Pacheco was asked about Swift’s support during the season and labeled the pop star as “family.”

“It’s been cool, she’s family just knowing we’ve got support,” Pacheco explained during the February 8, 2024 media session.

One reporter continued to press Pacheco on meeting Swift to which the running back described her as “definitely genuine.” Pacheco appeared to grow tired of this line of questioning.

When asked to elaborate on a conversation he had with Swift, Pacheco attempted to change the subject. The running back was clearly tiring of discussing Swift just days ahead of the team’s massive game.

“Next question,” Pacheco responded.

Chiefs Star Chris Jones Confessed to Having Taylor Swift in the Rotation

"[Taylor Swift is] a part of @Chiefs Kingdom 100%." Travis Kelce on the support he gets from @taylorswift13 and managing the extra media attention.

The Chiefs are staying at the Westin on Lake Las Vegas, more than 30 minutes away from the Strip. Most of the players played along with the Swift questions, but some are clearly ready to stop being asked about Travis Kelce’s love interest.

Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were asked to finish lines of Swift’s songs as the Super Bowl media circus nears the end. With three days to go before the Super Bowl, the players appear ready to talk about something else.

Yet, Chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones revealed he is a secret Swiftie. The defender admitted to being a fan of Swift’s music. The defender uses music as a way to decompress ahead of games.

“For me, it’s music. I kind of gravitate to music,” Jones told reporters on February 8. “Whether it’s violins or it’s someone like Taylor Swift who is exceptionally [talented]. I think there’s no specific genre. It’s just more so I love symphonies and the beautiful voices and the imagination that music creates.”

Jones brought up Swift unprompted when discussing his musical tastes. Heavy Sports asked Jones for his favorite Swift song.

“I don’t really have a favorite,” Jones responded. “I just admire people that make really, really good music, right. Whether it’s Beyonce, Taylor Swift. Whether it’s Keri Hilson.”

Chiefs Corner L’Jarius Sneed: ‘I Think That I Make the Biggest Play of the Game’

Can L'Jarius Sneed call game again? The #Chiefs star dishes on what an ideal #SuperBowl ending looks like: "I think that I make the biggest play of the game. …Interception for a pick-six." 😤

The Chiefs players’ minds are less on pop culture and more on the Super Bowl outcome. Kansas City remains a two-point underdog against San Francisco in the Super Bowl odds. There are plenty of fans looking to back Mahomes as an underdog, but Pacheco is not worried about who believes in the Chiefs.

“Shout out to y’all, I don’t know what [betting] is. …We locked in on us,” Pacheco told Heavy Sports. “We ain’t worried about nobody betting on us but us.”

Kansas City lockdown corner L’Jarius Sneed is envisioning an ideal Super Bowl ending. How would Sneed like to see the Super Bowl script end?

“I think that I make the biggest play of the game,” Sneed said of his ideal scenario. “…Interception for a pick-six.”

Some of the Chiefs players may be tiring of all the Swift talk, but all eyes will be on the singer as she travels from Tokyo to make the Super Bowl. The Kansas City players are ready to shake off the Swift questions and play football.