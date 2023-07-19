Chiefs Camp: 2 Bubble Candidates Steal the Show on Day 1

July 19 marked the first day of Kansas City Chiefs training camp for quarterbacks and rookies in 2023, and while there’s still a very long way to go, a couple of first-year players got off to a hot start.

One was undrafted wide receiver Nikko Remigio, who was labeled as an “offensive standout” by Arrowhead Pride media member Pete Sweeney — in attendance on Wednesday. “I counted five 7-on-7 catches, including two TDs ([from] Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert),” the KC insider relayed regarding Remigio. He referred to him as a definite practice squad candidate — assuming he passes through waivers — at this time.

On defense, seventh-round cornerback Nic Jones had a nice day. Jones broke up two passes: one from Mahomes and one from Buechele. Fourth-round defensive back Chamarri Conner had a PBU of QB Chris Oladokun. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 19, 2023

The other star of day one was seventh-round cornerback Nic Jones, who often caught the media’s attention during Organized Teams Activities as well. “Jones broke up two passes: one from Mahomes and one from [Shane] Buechele,” noted Sweeney.

Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio Links Up With Patrick Mahomes for ‘Highlight of the Day’ During Rookie Training Camp

If you’ve perused Twitter at all today, you probably saw Mahomes’ latest “laser” of a throw, and Remigio was the recipient. The Chiefs tweeted out the video of what was initially referred to as the “highlight of the day” by Chiefs Digest reporter Matt Derrick.

“In 7-on-7 red zone, Mahomes stepped to his right before firing a perfect strike to a leaping Nikko Remigio in the back of the end zone,” Derrick informed. “Ball fell off the table over the defender.”

Later, KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs voiced that the throw “was impressive in person,” and Derrick added that Mahomes was already in “midseason form” on July 19.

Remigio has a tough road ahead to make the Week 1 roster, given the depth in the wide receiver room this summer. His ability as a returner makes him a bubble candidate, however, especially if there’s an injury or two during the preseason.

He registered 903 receiving yards and nearly 900 return yards (both kick and punt) during his four seasons at the University of California. Remigio then transferred to Fresno State where he spent his fifth collegiate campaign, breaking out with 852 receiving yards and 700-plus return yards.

Jones finds himself in another crowded room at cornerback, but has a much greater chance of making the 53-man roster as a drafted prospect. Having said that, he’ll have to earn his spot as some have already predicted he could be cut onto waivers.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Jokes About Throwing Up, Still Has ‘Best Look’ With KC

You might have also heard about rookie second rounder Rashee Rice’s eventful first day. ESPN’s Adam Teicher initially called it a “rough opening practice” for the key youngster after he left the field due to “the heat” and overall fatigue. Rice even threw up, according to Teicher among others.

It's been a rough opening practice for WR Rashee Rice. Struggling with the heat, maybe. He briefly left practice earlier and now threw up in the middle of a drill — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 19, 2023

Despite all of that though, Sweeney told fans that this may have been Rice’s “best look” so far with the Chiefs.

“He caught a late red-zone touchdown from QB Shane Buechele in 7-on-7 between safeties Anthony Cook and Isaiah Norman,” Sweeney explained, adding that “Rice said he and Buechele (both SMU alum) linked up every day during the break since OTAs.”

After the practice, Rice began his media availability session with a joke, panting as if he couldn’t catch his breath as he stepped up to the podium. “I’m just kidding,” the wideout said with a smile before anyone was too concerned.

Rashee Rice's intro at his Training Camp presser today 😂 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UBY6jfjRTV — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) July 19, 2023

It’s good to see that the young man has a sense of humor. Rice also expressed that “I don’t mind puking. It just means I’m working hard.”