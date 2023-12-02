Travis Kelce Gives Honest Assessment of Chiefs Offense Ahead of Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs offense may have turned a corner in Week 12, but future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce knows that one game means nothing if you can’t string together a few performances in a row.

“At this point, there’s really no patience. Everybody’s kind of on the same page that we gotta get this thing rolling now,” Kelce spoke candidly on December 1. “You felt that last week during the game and sure enough, you felt it this week during practices and even today.”

“We understand what [the offense] can be,” the team leader added. “And I think that’s the excitement we’re able to bring every single day.”

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Says Offense Is ‘Slowly Inclining’ Each Week

Earlier in the press conference, Kelce also described the offense’s improvement in a gradual way.

“Slowly inclining, getting better,” he noted. “You can see it out on the field. You can see how everybody is more in tune with the offense and kind of feels their role being developed. And kind of rising to the occasion when you get asked to do more.”

We’ll see if that progression continues versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

“Penalties and turnovers have always been kind of what we’ve been preaching in terms of how we fix our second half stuff,” Kelce voiced on Friday afternoon. “And sure enough, you saw us flying downfield kind of penalty free and turnover free [in Week 12]. Found a way to get the ball in the end zone.”

Although the Packers are currently having a down year for their standards at 5-6, they have proven that teams cannot take them lightly. On Thanksgiving Day, Green Bay pulled an upset over a Detroit Lions contender that took down the Chiefs in Week 1, and they’re currently on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Chargers the week before.

Based on the way head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have talked up Packers QB Jordan Love and the opponent the past few days, it doesn’t appear that the Chiefs are going to mail this one in. Having said that, the proof is in the pudding.

KC got off to a sluggish start against the Las Vegas Raiders but were able to rebound. In Week 11 they did the opposite, following a dominant first half with a second half collapse versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs need to put together a complete performance in Week 13, and the veteran leaders like Kelce are well aware of that.

Travis Kelce Says Chiefs Rookie WR Rashee Rice Can Be ‘a Number 1 in This League’

The media also asked Kelce about the emergence of rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice and his ceiling.

“Man, he can be a number one on this team,” Kelce replied. “He can be a number one in this league.”

Continuing: “I think he’s got all the talent that you need in that receiver room. He can play inside. He can play outside. Strong with the ball. Can do things with the ball in his hands once you get it to him. Meaning that you can run routes with him, or you can just get the ball in his hands right now and he can do some things.”

Rice is very similar to Kelce in that way — as a bigger-bodied playmaker that Mahomes can trust to create both before and after a pass is thrown.

“That’s why it’s so fun playing with him,” Kelce concluded, “cause his role is getting bigger and bigger every single week and it’s exciting to see him rise to the occasion.”