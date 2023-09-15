Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Comments on Taylor Swift Rumors

For those of you that haven’t been following along in the pop culture world, a rumor emerged on September 12 stating that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have begun “quietly hanging out” — according to an exclusive source of The Messenger.

Writers Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez added that Swift “saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.” Of course, this potential match all started when Kelce attempted to slip the pop megastar his phone number on a homemade beaded bracelet in July — when her Eras Tour hit Kansas City (revealed on the New Heights podcast).

On September 14, after the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL on Prime Video crew asked older brother Jason Kelce about Travis’ dating life and whether or not it currently involves Swift.

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

Jason Kelce responded: “I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment… Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life, so, I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Still ‘Limited’ in Practice Heading Into Friday

As of Thursday, September 14, Travis Kelce has been a “limited participant” at practice with a knee injury ahead of Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Obviously, the hope is to get the superstar playmaker back out there — given how sloppy the KC offense looked without him.

“Trav did the walkthrough, and then he’s going to go out to practice today and do that,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday (September 13). “He’s made progress. Again, we’re just taking those guys day-by-day and see how they’re doing.”

Earlier in the week on the New Heights podcast, Kelce voiced that he felt “like an a**hole for not being able to be out there Week 1.”

“I know you’ve got to be very fortunate to play this game,” he acknowledged. “I take a lot of this to heart, being able to be out there every single week. You were kind of talking about the toughness rating on Madden — I love to put that on my shoulders, on my resume, that I make myself available every single week. And the last practice going into the first game, I got a little lazy on some of my movement and sure enough, offed myself and couldn’t play in the first game.”

Friday’s final injury report could go a long way in determining whether the tight end is good to go, or another gametime decision like in Week 1.

Travis Kelce’s Initial Admission on Taylor Swift Interest

Circling back to the Swift-Kelce rumors, here was the initial admission of interest from the tight end on his podcast, in case you missed it.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce told his brother.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show,” Travis joked after Jason laughed at the story. He also talked about how spectacular her performance was and how packed Arrowhead Stadium was for it.

Apparently, Swift was more interested in the Chiefs tight end than initially expected — or perhaps his brutally honest admission impressed the music industry superstar — assuming these rumors have some validity to them.