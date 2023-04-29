Chiefs Sign Record-Breaking WR With Missouri Ties: Report

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and that means undrafted rookies are looking for opportunities around the league.

Just after the draft concluded, the Kansas City Chiefs immediately went after a wide receiver with hometown ties to the state of Missouri. Sports reporter Wyatt Wheeler announced the news, tweeting: “Former Missouri State WR Ty Scott tells me that he is staying in Missouri and will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher is the latest weapon for head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, and his 2021 campaign is the headliner when you look at his resume.

New Chiefs WR Ty Scott Set Multiple Records at Missouri State in 2021

According to the Missouri State football website, Scott “earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first-team honors and MVFC All-Newcomer Team distinction in his first year at Missouri State after collecting school-records for receptions (66), receiving yards (1,110) and receiving touchdowns (8).”

That 2021 season impressed on a national level too, as Scott “ranked 11th nationally in receiving yards, 12th in receiving yards per game, 34th in receptions per game, 41st in receiving touchdowns, 45th in yards per reception (16.8) and 77th in all-purpose yards (92.25).”

It also included six games with 100 or more receiving yards, including four straight outings in October of that year.

The record-breaking campaign was the highlight of Scott’s college career, as he only caught 48 passes for 674 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2022, but clearly it was enough to catch the attention of the Kansas City organization. He’ll join a crowded wide receiver room and a highly competitive training camp at the position.

Chiefs Sign UDFA WR Nikko Remigio out of Fresno State

Scott wasn’t the only undrafted wide receiver that KC added after the seventh round concluded. Equity Sports congratulated Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio on April 29, revealing that he is “your newest Kansas City Chief!”

Remigio never reached 1,000 receiving yards in a single season as Scott did, but his numbers did get better and better as he got older with a collegiate high of 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Remigio is also smaller than the 6-foot-3 Scott. However, The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman noted his plus ball skills and change of direction while scouting him — and the write-up includes shades of Skyy Moore in the Fresno State playmaker’s game.

“Remigio is at his best with the ball in his hands as he has outstanding vision, instincts, and elusiveness as a ball carrier,” Weissman detailed. “He is a YAC monster who should be featured on quick screens, bubbles, and jet sweeps. Remigio will be a slot-only receiver at the next level, as he simply doesn’t have the height or length to win outside against NFL corners, but he is tough and physical.”

Another positive for Remigio — the draft analyst praised his special teams impact as an “outstanding return specialist who can be a consistent threat for big plays both as a punt and kick returner.”

The Chiefs now have a total of 13 wide receivers on their 90-man roster entering Organized Team Activities (OTAs), including second-round draft pick Rashee Rice. Both Scott and Remigio will compete with players like Justyn Ross, Richie James Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cornell Powell, John Ross and Ty Fryfogle for a spot on either the active roster or the practice squad.