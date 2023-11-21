Former 5-Time 1,000-Yard WR Offers Services After Chiefs Lose to Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs lost for the third time in Week 11 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and the WR drops were the major talking point once again.

Although the daggers were the late-game miscues by wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson, there were drops all game. In fact, the first offensive play involved a missed connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Noah Gray.

After the game, a fan jokingly pitched free agent deep threat DeSean Jackson — who is a five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler. “The chiefs need to give @DeSeanJackson10 a call 😂💯,” they said.

Jackson’s response quickly went viral on social media.

“Facts,” the 15-year NFL vet replied in agreement, adding: “im catching that!” Jackson also included a GIF with the subtitles, “TILL THIS DAY!”

DeSean Jackson Never Retired From the NFL & Is Considered a Free Agent

Technically, the 36-year-old former star never actually retired. He posted an Instagram of himself with the Baltimore Ravens on July 15, 2023.

It read: “Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone.”

While this photo hinted at a retirement, Jackson cleared things up with fans, revealing that it wasn’t one.

Free agent WR DeSean Jackson makes it clear he isn’t retiring, despite people interpreting an earlier post this morning as an announcement of his retirement. pic.twitter.com/l8NnhG4igV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 16, 2023

“They reaching my last post wasn’t a retirement post!” The playmaker clarified at the time (shared via NFL insider Ari Meirov). “I just had to get some stuff off my chest.”

Jackson added that “y’all will know when the Boi retire!!” With an eagle emoji next to his words.

Obviously, he was referencing his initial organization. The veteran entered the league with the Eagles and spent his first six seasons there from 2008 until the end of 2013. Later, Jackson returned to Philly for two more campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

He’s also spent time with the Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Ravens.

Does DeSean Jackson Make Sense for Chiefs at WR?

In all honesty, Jackson probably isn’t the answer at age 36. He accumulated 153 receiving yards with Baltimore in 2022, and he’s nothing more than a rotational burner that might be able to connect on a deep route from time to time at this stage of his career.

The Chiefs already have Mecole Hardman for that, and Valdes-Scantling and Watson are supposed to serve that purpose too.

Having said that, Kansas City should bring in some sort of competition at wide receiver. Whether it’s a veteran like Jackson or a younger flier from another practice squad, they need to try something.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes covered for the WR corps yet again, but KC can’t do that forever.

“I think we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot,” Reid acknowledged, but he wasn’t willing to call out any wideouts specifically.

“I think penalties are drive-stoppers, guys that I’ve seen catch before didn’t necessarily make the catch,” he went on later. “I mean, these are good players. We’re okay, we just gotta get that straight.”

The Chiefs HC also credited Philadelphia, as he always does with the opposition.

Mahomes had his own response for the dropped passes.

“They came up [in run defense] and they forced us to throw the football,” the QB noted about the second half shutout. “We didn’t answer the bell. I didn’t make good enough passes in certain situations. And we have to prove that we can do both. It can’t be just run, it can’t be just pass.”

Mahomes never blames his teammates publicly, and he didn’t yesterday either. However, it’d be interested to see what the reigning NFL MVP thinks about all these drops behind closed doors.

For now, the superstar reiterated that he’s going to “keep firing” the ball to whoever’s open.