Chiefs Analyst Advocates for KC to Sign Newly Available Pro Bowler

A new pass-catching option just became available for the Kansas City Chiefs and any other Super Bowl contender around the league after former NFL superstar JJ Watt announced that Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz was granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day… TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring. (This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

“The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring,” Watt added, narrowing down Ertz’s potential destinations a bit.

Of course, anytime you’re talking about championships in recent years, the Chiefs are a major part of the conversation. Considering KC could also use another veteran target on offense, this free agent fit doesn’t feel like too big of a stretch.

Arrowhead Pride’s Caleb James led the initial charge of bringing Ertz to Kansas City. “I’m down,” he voiced in a quoted post. “Could open back up the Chiefs passing game in 13 [personnel].”

James is referring to more three-tight end sets with the number “13,” which is a term for an offensive formation utilizing one running back, one wide receiver and three TEs. With Ertz alongside Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, opposing defenses would have a hard time guarding the run and the pass in a standard 13 personnel look — especially in the red zone or short-yardage situations.

The Chiefs used to operate with three tight ends more often but got away from the formation this season after the injury to Jody Fortson.

How Much Would Zach Ertz Cost Chiefs?

There are two routes a suitor could go when it comes to Ertz. The first is a waiver claim scenario.

The 33rd Team insider Ari Meirov detailed the financials behind claiming Ertz off waivers, stating: “Zach Ertz goes on waivers, and if a team claims him, they’d owe him roughly $2.5M for the rest of the season.”

Meirov did note that he’d be “surprised if any team claims that, but we’ll know for sure tomorrow.”

The second is the unrestricted free agent route. “If he clears, he’s an unrestricted free agent and signs with a team of his choice for likely the [league] minimum [salary],” the insider continued.

Fellow Arrowhead Pride writer Jared Sapp also weighed in on this news, both agreeing with James and doubting the veteran would end up in Kansas City.

“My cap math on Ertz is $2.68 million cap hit for the rest of the season,” he reasoned. “Doubt he’s claimed. After Week 13, his new team will owe him about $342K for the season with Arizona on the hook for the rest. Would love him to raise the floor of KC’s offense, but I predict Baltimore.”

The Ravens do make sense as a landing spot for Ertz after the injury to superstar TE Mark Andrews. As does his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are dealing with starter Dallas Goedert battling an injured forearm.

However, the Chiefs do have a higher waiver priority than the Ravens and Eagles based on the current NFL standings.

Chiefs Fans Appear Interested in Zach Ertz Addition

Fans immediately took to social media to discuss the idea of Ertz playing for their franchise. Within the Chiefs community, most approved.

“Chiefs probably need Ertz more than anybody,” one X user wrote. “Frankly they need anyone who can catch the ball.”

Another said: “If I were in Brett Veach’s position, I would claim Zach Ertz. Another experienced pass catcher could really move the needle in an offense that has been struggling this season. Ertz and Kelce would give defenses a real headache in the red zone.”

“Yes, please,” a third agreed, joking: “The Chiefs already stole a Lombardi, Taylor Swift and her family from Philadelphia. Why not go for Zach Ertz next?”

Finally, one very merry fan expressed that “all I want for Christmas is Zach Ertz on the Chiefs for a Super Bowl run.” Enough said.