NFL Insider Offers 2 Chiefs’ Alternatives at CB & WR in Exclusive Mock Draft

We finally made it, the NFL draft begins tonight, and with hours separating Kansas City Chiefs fans from their two first-round picks, it’s almost time to end the speculation once and for all.

Of course, why not one more scenario while we wait. NFL insider Ari Meirov posted a mock draft with Pro Football Focus on April 26 but it wasn’t just any old third or fourth attempt at predicting the April event — which is what we generally get at this stage of the process.

No, this was the well-sourced Meirov’s “first and only mock draft,” and he offered two alternatives for the Chiefs at cornerback and wide receiver.

Pick No. 29 Brings Dynamic Athlete to the Secondary

If general manager Brett Veach keeps both selections back-to-back, it doesn’t really matter who they take first from a franchise perspective. Meirov went with cornerback and he chose Kyler Gordon out of Washington.

The draft riser has climbed the past few months due to his “high-performance engine” and “dynamic athleticism” on tape and during testing. The insider reasoned:

The Chiefs have 12 picks in this draft — tied for the most in the NFL. They don’t need 12 rookies on their roster, so an aggressive move up for a top receiver would make sense. Gordon has gained some traction, and there are a few who like him as much as his Washington teammate, McDuffie.

Meirov is leaving the trade-up as an option but going with Gordon officially. For all picks, the PFF reporter said he selected prospects not based on “what I think teams should do, but rather, what people around the league and ‘in the know’ believe will happen.”

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein scouted Gordon: “His blend of play strength and explosive burst affects the passing game from press, off-man and zone coverages. He plays with an alpha demeanor and hitting is definitely part of his overall package. Gordon lacks polish and needs to play with better route recognition and anticipation, but if those elements click, his ball production could be near the top of the league as one of the top playmakers in the game.

He compared the Washington product to Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

Pick No. 30 Brings Creative Separator to Passing Attack

Meirov followed up the Gordon pick with the Penn State playmaker, Jahan Dotson. This KC wide receiver room added size this offseason so they don’t need another big receiver, but the Chiefs could use a separator.

That’s exactly what Dotson brings as one of the more pure route-runners in the draft. We’ve already seen what Patrick Mahomes could do with one sub-6-foot speedster and the former Nittany Lion could be the next.

“If the Chiefs don’t move up from pick Nos. 29 or 30, it wouldn’t be a major shock if they pass on receivers both times and look for one later in the draft,” wrote Meirov. “Dotson could be the exception. He is creative in how he gains separation, and his catch radius is quite ridiculous considering his size (5-foot-10 5/8, 178 pounds). Andy Reid would have a lot of fun adding him into this offense as they enter the post-Tyreek Hill era.”

Zierlein compared Dotson to Emmanuel Sanders, a pro’s pro in this league.

He added: “Finesse wideout with good speed and great athleticism who is fully operational on all three levels of the field. Dotson’s passing scheme was well-designed and allowed for clear access to space for most of the season. His route-running is smooth but features speed changes and his in-air athleticism and ball skills look effortless. His confidence and competitiveness are just average against physical coverage and he’s likely to see a lot more press looks as a pro.”

Dotson is coming off his first 1,000-plus-yard campaign at Penn State, which included 13 total touchdowns.