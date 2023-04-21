Chiefs Warned to Avoid ‘Prolific’ 1,000-Yard Receiver

Ever since the Tyreek Hill trade in 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs have put more and more faith in MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

Investments have been made on the offensive line, and Travis Kelce is still as consistent as ever, but there has not been as much of an emphasis on spending big money or draft capital at the skill positions — specifically wide receiver. General manager Brett Veach could change that in 2023, by either selecting or trading up for a big-name WR prospect in round one of the NFL Draft on April 27.

If the KC front office chooses to do so, however, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay is warning them to steer clear of one high-ranking college standout at the position: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt.

NFL Writer Alerts Chiefs That WR Jalin Hyatt Is ‘Flashy But Flawed’

Hyatt has been linked to Kansas City several times throughout the offseason, and one draft analyst even suggested that the Chiefs should trade up for the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. According to Kay, even selecting him at No. 31 overall is a bad idea.

“It never hurts to provide Patrick Mahomes with more weapons, but the superstar quarterback has shown he doesn’t need All-Pro wideouts to win it all,” the Bleacher Report writer began. “The Chiefs thrived after trading Tyreek Hill away last offseason, capturing their second championship in the last two years with no wideout eclipsing the 1,000-yard receiving mark during the regular season.”

Kay went on: “Jalin Hyatt may be a tempting option for the club following his prolific 67-catch, 1,267-yard, 15-touchdown campaign, but much of the Tennessee product’s success was based on the Volunteers’ scheming to spring him open. It will be difficult for him to replicate that production at the next level because of a limited route tree and lack of strength.”

The analyst concluded that “rather than reach for a flashy but flawed wideout, the Chiefs should pad out their offensive line with the best remaining offensive tackle on the board.” Kay suggested Ohio State’s Dawand Jones as a player that could fit for KC at No. 31 overall, describing him as “a hulking presence who could wall off the right side of Kansas City’s line for years to come.”

Chiefs Analyst Speaks Glowingly of OT Dawand Jones

Since we’re on the topic, Arrowhead Pride film analyst Caleb James wrote up an entire piece on Jones as a potential draft target on April 18. “Dawand Jones is not just another big tackle,” James headlined. “The enormous offensive lineman has the tools and experience to make it in the NFL.”

Labeling him a “draft darling” out of the gates, James relayed that “Jones has used his immense size [6-foot-8, 374 pounds] to dominate collegiate opponents.” He added that fans should not be fearful of the former Buckeye being too large because of his athleticism.

In the run game, James scouted Jones as “explosive,” with an initial step that pops off the tape. “Larger tackles can have trouble blocking in space — and are therefore often regarded as north-and-south maulers,” the film expert explained. “But the Buckeyes’ offense utilized outside zone — along with several other variations of outside running plays — and Jones thrived in them.”

In pass protection, the right tackle “excelled in quick-setting (or jump-setting) players off the line of scrimmage” according to James, continuing: “Although he does need work in his traditional pass protection, Jones is not a novice to vertical drive-and-catch protection.”

James concluded that “while Jones isn’t a player who is a precise fit for the Chiefs’ offensive scheme — he’s likely a better fit for a run-heavy play-action approach — he has the size, athletic ability and technique to become long-term starter at right tackle” if he cleans up his pass protection a bit. He noted that cutting his weight down to 350 pounds could help with that.

The major divergence between Kay and James though? The latter recommended Jones at No. 63 overall — if he falls that low — while Kay was talking about the right tackle at the end of round one. Big difference.