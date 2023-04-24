Chiefs Draft ‘Sleeper’ Compared to Frank Clark

Kansas City Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs has an impressive track record when it comes to finding “best fits” for KC ahead of the NFL Draft. Not only do these players succeed at the professional level, but they tend to end up on the Chiefs more often than not — even if they aren’t initially drafted by Kansas City.

During his seventh annual draft board, Jacobs named two players per position that stood out to him at team fits. He listed one as a “favorite” and one as a “sleeper” for each, and the edge rusher position was particularly intriguing because of a familiar comp.

“[Georgia’ Robert] Beal [Jr.] would need to be a leo (Frank Clark, RDE) in the Chiefs scheme,” Jacobs illustrated, calling Beal his KC sleeper at defensive end. “He had better than expected speed around the edge. Beal is able to change directions and move laterally while maintaining his speed. He showed good pop for his size and promising power on his build up. Beal was comfortable rushing with his hand in the dirt. He also ran some effective games with defensive tackles. His ability to become a stronger defender against the run will determine his fate long term.”

Scouting Report on Chiefs Draft Sleeper Robert Beal Jr.

Now, as a sleeper, Beal would not require as much of a draft commitment. NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein projected him as a seventh rounder or priority free agent.

“Beal has been missed out on snaps to more talented players and doesn’t have a history of production that will excite teams, but his size, length and athletic ability are all moldable elements that could attract a team on Day 3,” Zierlein explained. “He lacks awareness as a run defender and possesses just average range as a tackler, but he can hold his ground against power. As a rusher, the tape can be a little uneven, but he flashes moves and counters that appear to be instinctive and potential fuel for development.”

The draft analyst concluded that “Beal is a developmental edge defender who needs to prove himself on special teams while he continues learning the position.”

The Chiefs have two seventh-round selections to work with at No. 249 and 250. Beal is a player for general manager Brett Veach to take a chance on this weekend.

Clemson’s Myles Murphy Named Chiefs Draft ‘Favorite’ at Edge Rusher

Although Beal earned the sleeper nod with the likeness to Clark, Jacobs’ favorite at defensive end was actually Myles Murphy out of Clemson.

“Murphy has some underrated closing speed coming off the edge,” Jacobs scouted. “A guy his size shouldn’t be able to move that fluidly on tape.”

Continuing: “He does a good job of bending and continuing to work around the edge to gain leverage. Murphy is looking to either strip or rip the ball out once he gets to the quarterback. His effort downfield is on pursuit is good as well. He doesn’t seem to give up on the play. His inside shoulder attacks have a good quickness to them and he sets them up well. He understands the power of using the stab hand to keep a tackle at bay while he sets up his move. His wide variety of moves should help him very quickly in the NFL.”

The aforementioned Zierlein compared Murphy to former Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Antwan Odom, projecting him as a first-round prospect in 2023.

“Murphy has excellent size/traits and has been consistently productive in impact categories for three straight years,” Zierlein detailed. “He plays with a plus motor and good first-step quickness, but his game isn’t really twitchy or explosive. He has finishing talent when he’s inside the pocket, but he needs to vary his rush angles and find an effective inside counter, as NFL tackles will be expecting his long-arm bull-rush technique.”

“Murphy’s length and post-up strength could provide the scheme and positional versatility that puts him on every draft board,” he went on, concluding: “The traits and upside are there, but his skill level needs a boost to push the ceiling higher.”

The Chiefs could still use one or two more edge rushers on their defensive line in 2023, and Veach should be able to find them in the draft.