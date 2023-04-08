Chiefs Connected to ‘Buzz’ WR Resembling A.J. Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs made a wide receiver signing on April 7, agreeing to terms with veteran slot option Richie James. It was a nice cost-effective move by all accounts, but not the elite WR1 some fans are hoping for.

As the days creep on by, it’s becoming more and more likely that general manager Brett Veach targets the WR position again in the NFL Draft. Some have KC trading up for a top wideout in round one, but they could also wait until round two considering the balance in this class.

One Day 2 prospect who is “getting buzz” from scouts and evaluators is Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo according to ESPN draft expert Matt Miller.

“The buzz started at the Senior Bowl, when scouts and coaches were talking about Mingo’s build looking like A.J. Brown’s,” Miller explained. “At 6-2 and 220 pounds, he does resemble Brown or Alshon Jeffery when watching him in person. And like those big-bodied wideouts, Mingo has the power to box out defenders and is a menace on breaking routes, helping him to 16.9 yards per catch last season. He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine and elevated his status to Round 2 target.”

Miller believes Mingo “makes sense” for the Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo Reminds of Ex-Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster

Physically, Mingo might remind analysts of Brown — his fellow Ole Miss alma mater — but his game bears similarities to JuJu Smith-Schuster as well. That could make him the perfect fit for Kansas City in the draft, being that Veach has yet to replace Smith-Schuster this offseason.

“Big, strong slot receiver possessing the mental and physical toughness to outperform his speed limitations,” NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein scouted. “He runs crisp, well-paced routes and ramps up his focus when it’s time to go get the football.”

He continued: “A lack of separation burst and long speed could make for more contested catches, but he has the body type and willingness for that work. Mingo can get tough yards after the catch and is an above-average blocker. He has the skill level and demeanor to become a starting slot receiver for teams using 11 personnel (three WRs) as their base offense.”

That description is not far off from Smith-Schuster’s role in the offense last season, although Mingo could offer more playmaking ability after the catch.

“As a route-runner facing press coverage, Mingo has shown the ability to use his strength and quickness to play through defensive backs in press coverage and quickly get into his route,” Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network wrote. “Once Mingo has the ball in his hands, he also uses his strength to become a difficult receiver to tackle for defensive backs… Mingo’s physical presence running with the ball after the catch appears to be his best trait as a player. He should be utilized as a player that teams quickly get the ball to, putting him in situations to pick up yards after the catch.”

Sanchez did not offer an NFL comparison, but Zierlein did find Mingo to be similar to former Super Bowl champion WR Anquan Boldin.

Chiefs Analyst Believes KC Will Choose 1 of 3 Options at WR

During the April 8 edition of Arrowhead Pride’s “Let’s Argue” with Mark Gunnels, a fan predicted that the Chiefs won’t trade for DeAndre Hopkins or draft a wide receiver “in the first two rounds.” Gunnels disagreed.

“Once the draft gets here, the [Arizona] Cardinals will have to trade Hopkins if they want any compensation for him this year,” he responded. “Will the Kansas City Chiefs pull the trigger?”

In the end, Gunnels concluded that “I think it’s still possible, but it would come down to the compensation and what Hopkins is willing to do with his contract.” He added: “If the Chiefs don’t get Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr., I would fully expect them to draft a receiver with one of their first two picks.”

That means there are three realistic WR options for fans to monitor according to Gunnels: Hopkins, Beckham or a top-64 draft pick.