NFL Insider Reveals Chiefs Offered Key Draft Trade to Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs selected defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft but apparently, they almost traded out of the top 31 picks according to NBC Sports insider Peter King.

Providing a behind the scenes look at the Las Vegas Raiders war room on draft night during the May 1 edition of “Football Morning in America,” King detailed an exchange between the two bitter rival franchises that almost turned into a rare trade agreement.

“8:30 p.m.: Two picks left [in round one], including Kansas City at 31. [Notre Dame TE Michael] Mayer on the mind in the draft room,” King wrote, setting the scene. “‘If KC comes back to us,’ [Raiders GM Brad] Ziegler said, ‘wanna do it?’ ‘Yes,’ said [Raiders HC Josh] McDaniels. ‘Best tight end in the draft,’ [Raiders assistant GM Champ] Kelly said.”

Continuing: “Short conversation with KC. ‘Not gonna work,’ Ziegler said. KC would have given 31 and 217 (sixth round) for 38 and 70, a net on the points chart of minus-147. ‘Too many players we like,’ Ziegler said. (Ziegler, on Friday, traded from 38 to 35 with the [Indianapolis] Colts to snag Mayer, the tight end Vegas wanted above all.)”

Chiefs-Raiders Trade Could Have Forfeited Felix Anudike-Uzomah

In the end, the Raiders got their guy, but the importance of this inside info from a Chiefs perspective is that Kansas City was comfortable trading out of round one — and with a division rival, no less. That means that general manager Brett Veach most likely had several players that he liked equally at No. 31 overall.

Because as USA Today Chiefs Wire media member Charles Goldman noted, “trading back from No. 31 to No. 38 could have cost them a shot at Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.”

Goldman explained: “The [Seattle] Seahawks took Auburn DE Derick Hall at pick No. 37 and if they had their draft board set in the same way as Kansas City, it’s likely that Anudike-Uzomah would have been their pick had he been available. The Chiefs didn’t get their trade down that they seemingly desired, but it might be for the best in the long run.”

Some other potential options KC may have been considering at No. 31 or 38 aside from Anudike-Uzomah and Hall could be edge rushers BJ Ojulari, Isaiah Foskey and Keion White, offensive tackles Matthew Bergeron and Cody Mauch, wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Jayden Reed, or defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

Chiefs’ Felix Anudike-Uzomah Pick Gets Mixed Reviews

With Veach considering a trade out of the Anudike-Uzomah selection, it’s fair to wonder how experts graded this pick around the NFL community. Overall, the reviews were mixed.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports was not a fan, calling the Kansas State product the Chiefs’ worst selection in 2023. “First-round pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah fills a need, but his tape wasn’t as impressive as I expected,” Prisco wrote. “He did play reduced to an interior alignment too much for Kansas State, which he won’t do for the Chiefs, which will help.”

The Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi concurred, labeling Anudike-Uzomah a “reach” in round one.

On the other hand, NFL Network analyst Chad Reuter loved KC’s early picks in the draft, voicing that “Anudike-Uzomah has the potential to be a good pass rusher.”

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman agreed, reasoning: “PFF records Anudike-Uzomah (6-3 1/8, 255) lining up outside the tackle for 859 snaps the last two years, he also played over the tackle and in the B gap last fall. In those two seasons, Anudike-Uzomah recorded (19.5) sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss and 54 hurries. It’s not even necessary for Anudike-Uzomah to start, but he’ll fit in well as a situational pass rusher.”

Chiefs fans will get their first real look at the first-round draft pick in training camp, being that it’s always tough to get a read on offensive and defensive linemen before the pads come on.