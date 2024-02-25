Chiefs First Rounder Expected to Leave in Free Agency: ‘Feels Like It’s Time’

First-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire never quite lived up to expectations with the Kansas City Chiefs — turning into a rare draft miss under KC general manager Brett Veach.

And after much trade speculation in recent years, the “CEH” era is finally expected to end with the former LSU playmaker set to hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career in 2024.

“With [Jerick] McKinnon’s age and injury history, it’s unclear whether or not Veach wants to bring him back for another year,” Arrowhead Pride analyst Mark Gunnels told readers while discussing the RB room on February 24. Adding: “With Clyde Edwards-Helaire, on the other hand, it just feels like it’s time to move on from both parties..”

Although both McKinnon and Edwards-Helaire become free agents this March, the latter is not as likely to return — stuck in an RB3 role behind Isiah Pacheco and McKinnon over the past couple of seasons.

Instead, it’s more probable that Veach and head coach Andy Reid look to replace CEH in the draft, or by promoting a cheaper in-house candidate like former New York Jets draft pick La’Mical Perine, 2023 UDFA Deneric Prince or former Arizona Cardinals draft pick Keaontay Ingram.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Began Pursuing Nursing Career in 2023

On January 17, KCTV5’s Marleah Campbell revealed that Edwards-Helaire enrolled in nursing school during the 2023 campaign.

“Football is football, but I know for my profession what I want to do,” the ball-carrier told Campbell and fellow KC media ahead of the postseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Continuing: “Football is just one of those things that’s kind of getting me in this position, but using my brain and me knowing what I can do on the back end, helping people, it’s close to my heart.”

Edwards-Helaire’s pursuit of nursing after his playing days are over is an admirable calling to say the least. Of course, helping others is not foreign to the NFL running back — it’s in his blood.

Edwards-Helaire was raised by two parents who served in the armed forces, his mother Tonge Helaire and his step-father Shannon Helaire. In November of 2021, the Chiefs draft pick teamed up with USAA and The Players’ Tribune to share his story and tribute the troops.

Within the interview, Edwards-Helaire credits his parents with serving a second time on the front lines of law enforcement and medicine, as a police officer and a nurse, following their military careers.

That brings us back to 2024, where Campbell noted that “Edwards-Helaire’s mother was a nurse, and his younger sister was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy — both factors he cites for finishing his degree.”

“Just felt like I had a little bit more time at the beginning of the season, just wasn’t playing that much, so I was like, ‘Cool, I’m gonna start school,’” Edwards-Helaire stated candidly. “Punching it and rolling through now, and it’s kind of enjoyable because it kind of feels like college. I’m not doing anything else but leaving work and then going through school stuff.”

Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire Recognized for ‘Heroism’ During Super Bowl Parade Shooting

On February 17, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced that it would be recognizing Edwards-Helaire as a recipient of the “Heroism Award” for his actions during the Super Bowl parade rally shooting on Valentine’s Day.

“LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire hailed a hero for shielding teen during Kansas City mass shooting,” the statement read. FOX8’s Jesse Brooks and Chris Welty provided more information on this story on February 16, reporting that the 13-year-old’s name was Zach Cotten.

As told by Welty, the shooting began just after father Chris Cotten briefly separated from Zach to go to the bathroom while his son tried to get autographs. Lost in the pandemonium, Edwards-Helaire acted quickly to get the teenager to safety.

“Zach Cotten made it home safe,” Penny Hall Cotten said on social media, per FOX8. “Huge thank you to Clyde Edwards #25 for sheltering and getting my child to safety. Clyde even went back to check on Zach to make sure he was still doing ok.”

Later, CEH responded, voicing: “Hey Mrs. Penny, Zach was brave for sure!! Sorry, the family and all of Chiefs Kingdom had to experience this. Just wanted to Thank Zach for trusting me and knowing I’ll protect him.”

Zach Cotten also called Edwards-Helaire “a really good person,” during an interview. “Everyone should see how good of a person he is,” the 13-year-old added.

We’ll see if the former first rounder continues his NFL career in 2024 either with the Chiefs or another franchise. If not, it sounds like the nursing community will be lucky to have him.