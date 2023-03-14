Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick to Sign With Giants: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs just re-signed a defensive tackle as their second official move of free agency, but ex-Chiefs and potential targets have been on the move around the league.

At the aforementioned D-tackle position, one former KC draft pick has agreed to sign with the New York Giants according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. He tweeted on March 13: “The Giants agreed to terms with veteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, per sources.”

Nunez-Roches was originally drafted by the Chiefs in 2015 — a round six selection — and found a home in Tampa Bay after spending three seasons in Kansas City to start his career. He did not last long enough on the Chiefs to win a Super Bowl in 2019, but did get his first championship ring in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With KC, Nunez-Roches accumulated 1.5 sacks and 51 total tackles (five for a loss) according to Pro Football Reference. He started 16 games, appearing in 34.

Andrew Wylie Joins Eric Bieniemy in Washington

In case you missed it, starting right tackle Andrew Wylie did agree to terms on a contract with the Washington Commanders, following his former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

It’s going to be a three-year, $24 million deal according to 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov, and Wylie will get the opportunity to prove that he’s developed into a starting offensive tackle in this league.

A somewhat polarizing talent in Kansas City, the versatile veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion will most likely be replaced by either free agent signing Jawaan Taylor or 2020 third-round selection Lucas Niang on the right side of the offensive line next season.

There have been rumors (via Houston-based NFL reporter Aaron Wilson) that the Chiefs could still be interested in trade candidate Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, but it’s unclear if those conversations occurred before or after the Taylor addition.

Lost Chiefs’ Free Agency Targets Around the NFL

Several free agents that were previously linked to the Chiefs have also agreed to terms elsewhere. In case you were curious, below are the end results of some of those potential connections.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He was considered a free agent fit for KC in 2023.

Another possible defensive scheme fit was former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen, who will be heading to the division rival Denver Broncos according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The number one linked player to KC was easily New Orleans Saints D-end Marcus Davenport, however, and he won’t be joining Chiefs Kingdom either. Multiple analysts loved the former first-round pass rusher as a Frank Clark replacement in free agency, but he has instead agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings according to Rapoport, Pelissero and NFL Network colleague Mike Garafolo.

Most Kansas City supporters won’t fret over these missed connections in free agency — if they were ever even considered by general manager Brett Veach and his team. The Chiefs are the defending champs of the National Football League, and as of now, everybody is attempting to catch KC.

We should get a good sense of the NFL Draft plans in the coming weeks, depending on how active the Kansas City front office chooses to be in free agency. Aside from the Taylor deal — which was key to their 2023 plans — the Chiefs have remained patient on the open market so far.