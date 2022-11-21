Chiefs Teammate Suggests MVP Not Named Patrick Mahomes

After more late-game heroics on Sunday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II became the clear favorite to win the NFL MVP award in 2022.

Former safety and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick even tweeted that “the race is over” as the game ended in another heartbreaking loss for the Los Angeles Chargers.

You can have all of the MVP discussion you want. The race is over. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 21, 2022

Around the NFL community, everyone is back on the Mahomes train heading into Week 12 — although teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling had another suggestion Monday on November 21.

MVS Supports Travis Kelce for MVP

“Has a tight end ever won MVP?” Valdes-Scantling asked on Twitter the day after the primetime victory. “Because I definitely know a guy.”

Because I definitely know a guy. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 21, 2022

“The Kingdom” followed up on the public statement from “MVS,” commenting that the Chiefs “have two MVPs on one team.” And that’s hard to dispute.

Travis Kelce — the player Valdes-Scantling is jokingly crediting — should be in MVP conversations. It’s a QB-driven league, we get that and obviously, no one expects Kelce to win over Mahomes, but his stats are ridiculous for the position that he plays.

The Chiefs superstar playmaker has 855 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The yardage ranks sixth in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and Jaylen Waddle. The number of receiving scores is first among all pass-catchers.

Compared to his fellow tight ends, it’s not even a debate. Kelce leads Mark Andrews for second in TE yardage by more than 300.

Then, once you consider Kelce’s impact as a blocker, the attention he gets from opposing defenses, and all the massive moments in the clutch — it’s no stretch to call him one of the league’s most valuable players. At the very least, he should be considered for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award, which is usually won by skill-position contributors.