Chiefs Proposed Trade Sends Former No. 2 Overall Pick to KC

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, an analyst-proposed trade sent the Kansas City Chiefs veteran pass rusher Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders.

Shortly after the trade theory was suggested, however, the Commanders decided to decline the fifth-year option of former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young — who plays the same position as Sweat. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano then reported that “trading [either Young or Sweat] could be the answer” to Washington’s long-term financial conundrum on April 26, and speculation has surrounded the pair ever since.

On May 16, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin brought that speculation to the Chiefs’ doorstep when he connected KC to Young as the most “logical landing spot” via trade. “Young seemed like he was going to be a cornerstone player for the Commanders when he was taken No. 2 overall out of Ohio State and then made the Pro Bowl as a rookie,” Benjamin reasoned. “Injuries have dogged him since then, though, and Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Might another team be willing to give up something of value and hope it can tap into his immense upside?”

Chiefs fans know how much general manger Brett Veach loves betting on talent — we’ve seen him do so with WR Kadarius Toney and several other former failed top prospects over the years — but what might Young cost the defending champs?

Analyst Details Chase Young Trade Proposal Between Chiefs & Commanders

Although there’s no telling what the Commanders might be looking for in a deal for Young, Arrowhead Addict Chiefs writer Matt Conner did put together a proposed trade for the star pass rusher amid the rumors and speculation. Here’s what he suggested:

Chiefs get DE Chase Young.

DE Chase Young. Commanders get second-round pick & future Day 2 pick.

“Does that sound steep?” Conner asked rhetorically. “It hurts for sure, but Washington has no reason to just punt a guy who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler as recently as 2020. It should also be noted that the Chiefs pick at the bottom of each round, which makes each pick far less valuable compared with other teams offering something in the same round. Remember, a second-round pick from the Chiefs isn’t even a top-60 prospect.”

Pro Football Network also hypothesized what a Young return might look like if the Commanders decide to pull the plug and cash out. They compared the Washington star to three big-name defensive end trades of years past: Khalil Mack, Jared Allen and John Abraham.

Mack, who garnered two first-round picks and more, was quickly deemed way out of Young’s league. “There is next to no chance Young yields [a Khalil Mack] type of return at this point in time,” they noted.

Allen was actually traded away from the Chiefs, and got back a first-round pick, two third-round picks, and a sixth-round pick swap. PFN “cannot imagine a team giving up this much for a player with nine total sacks in three years” and extensive injury history either.

That left the Abraham deal, which sent the New York Jets one first-round selection (No. 29 overall) — which is still more than Conner’s package above. PFN admitted that “this is much closer to what a Young trade could yield,” but added that “truthfully, this is still probably too much.”

They concluded: “It seems unfathomable that a team would be willing to part with a first-round selection for a player with next to no production over three years and who is coming off of a devastating knee injury. If Young were to be traded before the completion of his fourth year, it’s likely Washington would receive a pick in the second-[to]-third-round range. At least, it should be once you get past the name recognition.”

Do the Chiefs Need Chase Young?

“Next to no production over three years” is a bit harsh from PFN. Young had a near-stellar rookie campaign for a pass rusher with 7.5 sacks, 12 QB hits and 10 tackles for a loss. After all, he won the DROY for a reason.

Unfortunately, his career has fallen on hard times since then and the real question is — how salvageable is it from here?

The Chiefs just drafted George Karlaftis III and Felix Anudike-Uzomah with late-first rounders in each of the past two springs. Karlaftis — at least so far — looks like he’ll be a productive and reliable NFL starter (six sacks, 11 QB hits and eight TFLs in year one). Anudike-Uzomah is obviously a wait-and-see asset having just been selected.

Veach also signed Charles Omenihu this offseason, with system guys like Mike Danna, Malik Herring and newcomers BJ Thompson and Truman Jones in the mix as well. That’s a lot to work with for defensive line coach Joe Cullen, but is it lacking a necessary punch?

That’s what KC must decide, because Young — or Sweat, for that matter — should bring that and more so long as he’s healthy in 2023.