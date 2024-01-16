Chiefs Kingdom Trolls Nick Sirianni Mercilessly After Eagles Playoff Loss

Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles are officially eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs and Kansas City Chiefs fans aren’t exactly hiding their satisfaction.

After the Eagles’ Week 11 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, Sirianni went viral for taunting Kansas City fans as he headed off the field into the tunnel. “I don’t hear [expletive] anymore, Chiefs fans!” the head coach screamed in the original video. Adding: “See ya!”

Philadelphia has gone 2-6 since that moment, including the postseason — and Chiefs Kingdom has not forgotten.

Fox Sports One host and known KC supporter Nick Wright led the charge on X, resharing the aforementioned clip while voicing: “The Eagles have literally been the worst team in the league since this very moment. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️”

The Eagles have literally been the worst team in the league since this very moment. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/83rbGd3kUr — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 16, 2024

That post from Wright has gone viral with over 25K likes since January 15, but he wasn’t the only Chiefs fan that got their revenge after the Eagles’ first round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Congrats to Nick Sirianni for being able to watch the Chiefs from the comforts of his own couch,” Arrowhead Addict weighed in.

And another KC user said: “Me watching Nick Sirianni get sent home early after talking crap to Chiefs fans.” With the following GIF.

Me watching Nick Sirianni get sent home early after talking crap to Chiefs fans:pic.twitter.com/uszTAt50wz — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) January 16, 2024

“Nick Sirianni decided to get too cocky after they beat the Chiefs and ever since the Eagles have not been the same,” a fourth fan commented. “Not saying it’s karma but…”

Finally, one Chiefs post asked: “Hey, Nick Sirianni, are you the biggest fraud in the NFL?”

Several other Kansas City accounts followed in trolling the Philly HC on January 15 and 16.

Nick Sirianni Responds to Job Security Questions

After the early exit and late-season collapse, Sirianni was asked about his job security heading into 2024.

“I’m not thinking about that,” he replied. “I’m thinking about the guys. Again, there’s a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them that put their heart and soul into this. I’m not worried about me.”

It was a decent answer from Sirianni, but it doesn’t change the fact that many are questioning his ability to coach this Eagles franchise on January 16. One prominent NFL pundit ripping Sirianni on Tuesday morning was Fox Sports One’s Colin Cowherd.

"He was like a kid who got a grown up job and fooled people for awhile because he had a great coordinator." — @ColinCowherd on how Nick Sirianni lost the locker room pic.twitter.com/02JfE2oRMP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2024

Cowherd called Sirianni “utterly incompetent” without former offensive coordinator turned Indianapolis Colts HC Shane Steichen.

Continuing: “You have no business being a head coach. The longer Shane Steichen was gone, it got worse every month. What you watched last night — the last third of the season — the team was telling you, yeah this doesn’t work.”

Cowherd went on to conclude that “he was like a kid who got a grown-up job and fooled people for a while because he had a great coordinator,” arguing that Sirianni lost the locker room and allowed the team to quit on him.

“What a disaster last night,” he stated, “[and] it’s not overreacting.”

We should find out whether or not Sirianni keeps his job in the coming days as the NFL head coaching cycle heats up around the league.

Eagles Fan Turns on Nick Sirianni With ‘Popcorn Shower’ in Tampa Bay

Even Philly fans appear fed up with Sirianni. As the Eagles head coach walked off the field in Tampa Bay, one of his team’s supporters yelled — “You’re done, Nick! You’re [expletive] done.”

The angry fan proceeds to dump a bucket of popcorn on Sirianni, something Barstool Sports referred to as a “popcorn shower.”

An Eagles fan threw a bucket of popcorn at Nick Sirianni as he left the field 😬 (h/t jt.the.gingy/TT) pic.twitter.com/5wzUZlWcp6 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 16, 2024

The 33rd Team first shared the video on X, although its origin was @ jt.the.gingy on TikTok.

Stay humble, folks! Sirianni is currently learning that lesson the hard way.