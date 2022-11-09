NFL Star Confirms Chiefs, Cowboys as Free-Agent Options

All of a sudden, the Dallas Cowboys have jumped out as potential frontrunners in the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency sweepstakes.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy both gushed over the idea of Beckham landing in Dallas during recent interviews, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. The Pro Bowl wide receiver and high-profile talent has done his best to spark a bidding war throughout the season — and the Kansas City Chiefs have been involved since the start of it.

Back in early October, Beckham told ESPN analyst Marcus Spears to name five potential fits in 2022 besides Dallas. “KC, GB, Rams, Buff, BMORE,” Spears responded, to which the wideout replied that they “see eye to eye.”

A little over a month later, Beckham had another telling interaction on Twitter that began with a shoutout from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Odell Beckham Jr. Confirms Chiefs & Cowboys as FA Options

After FanDuel shared a digitally altered photo of Beckham in a Cowboys uniform, Parsons wrote: “Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this s***!!!”

“Lolol sheeeed u tell me !?” Beckham tweeted back. “U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go.”

It might have ended there, but then Arrowhead Pride analyst Mark Gunnels got involved, campaigning hard in favor of Chiefs Kingdom.

“You would 100% win with [Patrick] Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce, and Big Red [Andy Reid]. Family atmosphere, loudest crowd, and no turf. Oh yeah, best BBQ by the way too. Just something to think about champ,” Gunnels stated enticingly.

It ain’t out the question — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 9, 2022

Beckham did take the time to write back, confirming his interest in Kansas City and noting that him playing there “ain’t out the question.”

Recapping OBJ’s Possibilities

This might just be the most drawn-out free agency process of all time, so a recap is certainly in order for those trying to nail down the OBJ timeline.

It goes back further than Spears’ comment, but that feels like a good place to pick up since those are the main teams Beckham has revealed interest in. Those six were the Cowboys, Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham has also made it known that he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, which might eliminate the Packers and Rams in 2022. LAR also supposedly disrespected OBJ with a lowball offer after he won a championship with them last year.

And then there were four. Obviously, Chiefs fans will argue that they no longer need Beckham after the trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. In the same light, the Ravens signed veteran WR DeSean Jackson after Spears’ suggestion. The Bills also traded for pass-catching running back Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline.

Those smaller moves don’t necessarily eliminate those three AFC contenders, but they contribute to the growing narrative that the popular free agent could land in Dallas. After all, he seems to like the team and location, and the Cowboys’ front office appears interested.

Due to injuries at wide receiver, dark horses like the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants have all been connected to OBJ by outside observers.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that Beckham is “expected to be fully cleared in the next week” on November 6, adding that there “should be many suitors.”

Big news for @obj rehabbing gong so well he’s expected to be fully cleared in the next week. Should be many suitors for his services. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 6, 2022

Wherever OBJ lands, the wide receiver recently relayed that he’s hoping that it’s for more than one season during an interview with Complex Sports. “I want to be able to spill… these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home [and] call this place home,” Beckham admitted candidly. “I’m tired of living out of suitcases. I’ve done the rock and roll life.”

We’ll see if that new home lies in Kansas City.