Chiefs’ Potential WR Target Sounds Off on Contract Demands

The Kansas City Chiefs might now have a better chance of landing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his latest tweet that provided some clarity regarding his contract demands.

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

The “20” Beckham is referring to is the report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on March 11 that stated Beckham is still looking for a contract that fetches him $20 million per season. The “4” that Beckham is referring to is, according to him, $4 million per season not being enough to claim his services.

So, that means Beckham could be looking for a contract somewhere in the range of $5-$19 million per season, though he’s probably looking for something closer to the middle of that range.

Chiefs Attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s Workout

On March 10, the Chiefs were one of 11 teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. Six days later, Jordan Schultz of the Score revealed that Kansas City was one of a handful of teams that have continued to show interest in Beckham post-workout.

Odell, 30, suffered a torn ACL during the 2022 Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and took the following 13 months to fully recover from it. That included missing the entirety of the 2022 NFL season. The March 10 workout was to display that Beckham has fully recovered from his torn ACL and is ready to play football in the NFL again.

The Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. dating back to November mainly due to NFL pundits naming Kansas City as an ideal landing spot for him. But the former All-Pro receiver has also made it publicly known in the past that he would consider playing for the Chiefs, and teased at it potentially happening as recently as February 13.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots this offseason, the Chiefs are in need of another veteran pass catcher to put in the receiver room alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. The defending Super Bowl champions also have Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Jerrion Ealy, all of whom will work with the Chiefs this offseason and try to remain in Kansas City through the summer.

Twitter Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Odell Beckham Jr.’s tweet.

Shit crazy how much shit these folks make up these days that people really believe!! — KINGMEL (@MelvinIngram) March 18, 2023

How much you need then? Shit we would love to have you in Atl!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2023

“[Allen] Lazard, juju & [Jakobi] Myers just got 11 mil/season. Obviously, the age and health factor in here, but Odell should at least be considered in this general ballpark,” another user wrote. “When healthy he is still one of the top playmakers in the game. He was unguardable before getting injured in the Super Bowl.”