Former Chiefs Lineman, CFL First-Round Pick Signs With Chargers

Nearly two weeks following a dramatic overtime matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are intertwined once again. Only this time, a player who contributed to Kansas City’s 2019 Super Bowl run has elected to join the AFC West rival.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers signed OL Ryan Hunter to their practice squad, as confirmed by the team’s official Twitter account. The 25-year-old offensive lineman was among the Chiefs’ final cuts leading up to the start of the 2020 regular season.

we’ve signed OL Ryan Hunter to our practice squad. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 1, 2020

Ryan Hunter Nearly Joined the CFL in 2018

Hunter spent his collegiate career at Bowling Green University, where he started at right and left tackle respectively during his final two seasons. While no NFL team selected the 6-foot-3-inch, 316 pounder during the 2018 draft, Hunter was shortly thereafter the No. 9 overall pick in the CFL Draft, selected by the Toronto Argonauts. However, the North Bay, Ontario native elected to pass on his first-round status in Canada to sign as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City instead.

Hunter went on to spend the entire 2018 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad, but worked his way up to live action in three regular season games early in 2019. He made it on to the active roster for Super Bowl LIV in February after being elevated from the practice squad the month prior as the roster replacement for injured S Juan Thornhill, who suffered a torn ACL versus the Chargers in Week 17 last year.

