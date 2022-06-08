Orlando Brown Jr.’s Agent Sets Timeline for New Deal With Chiefs

Negotiations on a long-term deal between starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Kansas City Chiefs had been delayed due to Brown seeking the proper representation.

Now that he has found an agent, Brown has until July 15 to finalize a new deal with the Chiefs. If the two sides don’t agree to a new deal, then Brown and Kansas City can only agree to a one-year contract at a minimum of $17.4 million as part of the franchise tag rules.

With the July 15 deadline a little over four weeks away, Brown’s new agent, Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group, has revealed the timeline in which he expects a deal between Brown and the Chiefs to happen.

“I’m fully prepared for this to come down to the wire,” Portner told Nate Taylor of The Athletic of when he expects a long-term deal between Brown and the Chiefs to happen. “If we get a deal in place a week before (the deadline) that’s the right deal, that’s great. But I’m fully prepared for this (five-week) marathon. Even if it’s something that gets done right before the deadline, as long as it’s the right deal, then we’ll be happy.”

Portner also confirmed Armando Salguero’s report to Jeff Fedotin of Forbes Sports that Brown is seeking to become the NFL’s highest-paid lineman. Brown also spoke on NFL Total Access about why he’s “very confident” that he can agree to a long-term deal with the Chiefs this offseason.

Brown Hires Agent from Delta Sports Group

Brown, who was franchise-tagged on March 7 by the Chiefs, hired Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group as his agent on June 2, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

“At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract,” Brown wrote in a statement released by DSG and shared by Garafolo. “Michael [Portner] stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level. From an early age, we were both exposed to the negative effects of diabetes. His father is a nephrologist in the Mississippi Delta. My father died of diabetic ketoacidosis and my younger brother has diabetes. Our common view on these types of real-world issues will result in meaningful work in our communities. I am so excited for this next chapter of my life with Michael.”

Why Would Brown Choose Portner?

Brown will be Portner’s first-ever client. Garafolo further detailed Brown’s motivation for hiring Portner.

“Another factor in Brown signing with Portner, I’m told, is he wanted an agent who didn’t have prior relationships or friendships with any GMs. Portner will be negotiating his first NFL contract, and Brown looked at that as a positive,” Garafolo wrote.

Portner told Taylor that he had his first meeting with Kansas City on Monday, June 6.

“We had a really good conversation,” Portner told The Athletic. “I respect the way they do business. I feel confident we’re going to get something done that makes sense for us and them and really does put Orlando in the category where he deserves to be. We’re going to explore all the options.”