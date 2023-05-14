Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Go Viral for Unique Mother’s Day Celebration

Patrick Mahomes II has been all over the map this offseason alongside Brittany Mahomes, his wife and the mother of his children.

So, what did the power couple decide to do on an important holiday like Mother’s Day? Well, they celebrated by supporting the NWSL’s KC Current — a women’s soccer franchise that Patrick and Brittany now co-own together alongside Angie and Chris Long.

“Mother’s Day with the Mahomes ❤️,” the KC Current’s Twitter account shared on May 14, including photos of Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Mahomes walking the sidelines in Current red. In just under six hours, the viral pictures already had over 1.1K likes.

Sterling Mahomes Steals the Show at Mother’s Day KC Current Game

Patrick and Brittany matched with white and red outfits from their shoes up to any headgear, but Sterling Skye Mahomes really stole the show with a cute teal bow in her hair.

Sterling also wore a No. 15 Mahomes KC Current jersey with a white skirt and shoe combo — matching both her parents in different ways. Patrick, an avid sports fan in his free time, donned one of the home team’s NWSL jerseys as well.

In one of the photos shared initially by the social media team, Brittany and Sterling appear to be having a cute mother-daughter moment as the former points out what’s happening on the soccer pitch. Nothing like a wholesome memory on a special holiday.