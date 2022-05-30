Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Announce Huge News: ‘Round 2!’

On February 20, 2021, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II had his first child with his wife, Brittany Matthews-Mahomes.

Now, just over 15 months after the birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes, KC’s favorite couple is pregnant again! The quarterback revealed the big news on Twitter earlier this evening on May 29.

‘Big Sister Duties Coming Soon’

Although Mahomes kept most of the pregnancy a mystery, the photo did imply that baby number two is on the way with his daughter holding a sign that read: “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Mahomes family growing. Congrats 🎉 https://t.co/J3cF5lHWkR — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) May 29, 2022

It was captioned: “Round 2!” Beat reporter Aaron Ladd offered his congratulations, adding that the “Mahomes family [is] growing.”

Considering Mahomes and Matthews were just married in March, this blessing could be the best wedding gift of all. More information on the due date and gender is unknown at this time.

