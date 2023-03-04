Video Surfaces of Jackson Mahomes ‘Forcibly’ Kissing Restaurant Owner

In case you haven’t heard, Jackson Mahomes — younger brother of Patrick Mahomes II — is being investigated for two separate instances of assault on February 25.

Mike Hendricks of The KC Star reported on the story, informing that “Jackson Mahomes, 22, allegedly shoved the 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St.” Her name is Aspen Vaughn.

Security footage of the second allegation has also surfaced on social media. You can watch it below via JPA Football on Twitter.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told The KC Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Authorities ‘Still Investigating’ Jackson Mahomes Allegations

We don’t know much as of now as the police have kept this situation very buttoned up at this time. Overland Park authorities have not released an official report, but did provide this statement (per Hendricks):

“The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.”

An attorney named Brandan Davies also spoke on Jackson Mahomes’ behalf, stating: “Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

According to The KC Star and Vaughn, Jackson Mahomes frequents Aspens Restaurant and Lounge because he is friends with Vaughn’s stepdaughter. The restaurant owner claimed she’s had issues with him in the past, however, telling the newspaper that “I would say one out of four times he comes in, it’s not a good experience.”

Social Media Rejoices Over Jackson Mahomes Allegations

Despite his brother’s success on and off the field as an athlete and philanthropist, Jackson Mahomes has become a polarizing figure in his own right.

Known mostly as a social media influencer, the young man has 36K followers on Twitter, 260K on Instagram, and 1.1 million on TikTok — his number one platform. He tends to receive a lot of negative backlash from Chiefs Kingdom and NFL viewers for various antics both near and away from the game.

Needless to say, many rejoiced his current legal predicament on Twitter after viewing the video.

“Jackson Mahomes downfall?👀” A viral comment asked with a GIF of people cheering from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“There’s no way out of this one,” another user tweeted via GIF. “You’re done.”

A third criticized sarcastically: “‘People just hate on Mahomes’s family for no reason.’ 😐”

“Imagine being one of the best QB ever but you have to deal with him as your brother,” one final popular comment read.

Some replies did question the security footage more than others. One user voiced: “[I don’t know] about this, seems like she reviewed the footage and thought lawsuit.”

We will update you with more information once more details become available.