Patrick Mahomes Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch on the Golf Course [LOOK]

All eyes have been on Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes II and Travis Kelce this weekend at the 2022 American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe.

The pair has gone viral a handful of times this weekend despite dropping to 51st and (tied for) 58th on the leaderboard after the first two rounds. The current favorites heading into the final day of golf include leader and ex-MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, former tennis star Mardy Fish, Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, ex-MLB pitcher Derek Lowe, former NHL star Mike Modano and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Mulder has already won the ACC tournament three times and Romo has won it twice.

Mahomes Saves Allen With Ridiculous Catch

The Chiefs QB had some nice moments on the course the first two days but a couple of them didn’t involve golf. The craziest was probably a reactionary one-handed snag that Mahomes pulled off to protect Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on their walk down the 17th hole.

Patrick Mahomes = WR1?⁰⁰ He makes this one-handed grab look easy on his walk down to the 17th hole. 📺: @nbc and @peacockTV

💻: https://t.co/0X8RxiQiyt pic.twitter.com/Cnm9kfyZU5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 9, 2022

NBC Sports tweeted the video out, posing the question of whether Mahomes equals a WR1?

We all know about his football prowess though — how about another sport? They had a basketball hoop set up at the course in Nevada and Mahomes was raining threes like Steph Curry.

Patrick Mahomes doing his best Steph impression 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RdB31PY2qQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2022

Is there anything this guy can’t do? He hit another three-ball over Kelce.

Of course, Mahomes also had his moments with the golf club. Here he was with the putter on hole number 18, drilling a lined-up shot for birdie.

After @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes finished his round at the @ACChampionship with a birdie, he gave the ball to a young fan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaBW93DwFR — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 8, 2022

Kelce’s Eagle Putt Leads to Many Beers

Kelce is known more for his shenanigans on the golf course than his game but he did have one impressive hole where he managed to shoot for an eagle (two under par). Sports reporter Billy Heyen tweeted out the video of the long putt that led to a wild celebration and one or two drinks with fans.

Travis Kelce made a putt from deep, he and Patrick Mahomes got very excited, and Mahomes’ putter may have gone into the water 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oruJTbORvZ — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) July 8, 2022

The man of the people made sure to show the fans plenty of love on Friday and Saturday as he always does. He even welcomed an offer to chug from one fan’s beer funnel.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce seems to be enjoying Lake Tahoe pic.twitter.com/GpXPlarBab — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 9, 2022

KC reporter Aaron Ladd sent out the video, noting that “Kelce seems to be enjoying Lake Tahoe.”

He sure appears to be and why not? Actor friend Miles Teller said it best, “there’s nothing like this [ACC] tournament.” The entire weekend looks to be a whole lot of fun.

Mahomes & Kelce Still Playing for Pride

Our beloved Chiefs may be out of the running for prize money but they’re still competing with a few NFL rivals for the sake of pride.

Mahomes and Allen are particularly close on the leaderboard and the two young quarterbacks seem to have a budding friendship off the field, despite their rivalry on it. They played together in this year’s edition of Capital One’s The Match and have been pretty chummy at the ACC tournament.

Allen currently leads Mahomes by two points — this event is scored by a point system, not strokes — heading into Sunday, July 10.

Kelce trails Mahomes by 10 points and Allen by 12 but is right on the heels of former NFL punter and podcasting star Pat McAfee (two points back). He’s only one point back of legendary running back Emmitt Smith and he’s currently tied with NBA star Andre Iguodala, former NFL lineman Andrew Whitworth and current NFL cornerback Patrick Peterson.