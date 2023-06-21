Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Starring in $1 Million Charity Live Stream Event

Fans will have to wait a few more months for football, but they can watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II compete in a different arena on Saturday, June 24.

Mahomes’ third annual Aloha Golf Classic takes place from June 23-25 — with all proceeds benefiting the “15 and the Mahomies Foundation.” Not only that, but the Chiefs superstar will star in a brand new “Hole-in-One Challenge” that will be streamed live on Whatnot at 6 p.m. PST (8 p.m. CST) on the night of the 24th.

In this debut livestream event with Whatnot, “Mahomes will engage in a high-stakes hole-in-one challenge where Mahomes has 25 shots to make a hole-in-one” — per a press release shared with Heavy.

Additionally: “Whatnot will reward viewers with prizes and donate to the ‘15 and the Mahomies Foundation’ for every shot he takes. This includes a $1M contribution toward the foundation for a hole-in-one and a giveaway of a rare Patrick Mahomes NT RPA/99 BGS 8.5 sports card valued at over $40,000.”

Rare Mahomes sports cards and memorabilia, signed golf balls and more will also be auctioned off during the charity event. You can check in and watch Mahomes or participate in the live auction on his personal channel on Whatnot by following this link.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘Excited’ to Partner With Whatnot at His Aloha Golf Classic

Within the press release detailing the “$1M Hole-in-One Challenge” at the third annual Aloha Golf Classic, Mahomes spoke on his new partnership with Whatnot — the “largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S.”

“I’m excited to open up the event for anyone to experience it live through Whatnot,” Mahomes voiced via the press release. “This event and the cause it supports is so important to me, so I’m eager to finally get the chance to bring all of my supporters along while I attempt a hole-in-one.”

Whatnot co-founder and CEO Grant Lafontaine commented on the partnership as well, stating: “We have a vibrant and engaged sports community on Whatnot and are always thinking of ways to create unique experiences and provide access to one-of-a-kind items. The Hole-in-One Challenge on Whatnot will open the door for viewers at home to get a front-row seat and a chance to win great prizes, all while supporting a great cause.”

“Founded by collectors in 2019, Whatnot has grown into the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S. connecting buyers and sellers across collectibles, fashion, sneakers, and more,” according to the press release. “The platform introduced a new way to buy and sell sports cards by replicating the experience of in-person shopping at a shop or card show. Livestream shopping allows sellers to focus on doing what they love – interacting with their audience, selling individual cards, or running breaks.”

The release added: “Last year, over 100 Whatnot sellers achieved merchandise sales exceeding $1M each. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity, and CapitalG, with a valuation of $3.7B.” You can visit www.whatnot.com for more information or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

Patrick Mahomes’ Hole-in-One Challenge Will Be Co-Hosted by Ex-NFL Linebacker Blake Martinez

Mahomes isn’t the only NFL star involved in this Whatnot event — former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez is set to co-host the livestream.

Why Martinez, you ask? Well, the forward-thinking defender apparently retired from the NFL last year to pursue selling Pokémon cards full-time on Whatnot.

“Martinez’s Whatnot channel, BlakesBreaks, has successfully sold over $12M in Pokémon cards in the past year,” according to the press release, and Martinez appears to have helped pave the way for more partnerships between professional athletes and Whatnot.

The Aloha Golf Classic takes place on the Big Island of Hawai’i at courses Hōkūli’a and Mauna Lani South Course. It’s unclear which course and hole Mahomes will be attempting the $1 million hole-in-one on.