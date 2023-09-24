Patrick Mahomes Calls Out NFL Officiating After Week 3: ‘It’s Wild to Me’

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and head coach Andy Reid were still critical of the NFL officiating for their treatment of right tackle Jawaan Taylor — who was flagged for two more illegal formations in Week 3.

“It’s wild to me,” Mahomes stated after the game regarding Taylor. “I mean, when you go back and look at the tablet, they’re both [lined up] in the exact same spot.”

Taylor has been under the microscope ever since Week 1 — a primetime outing where many believed he was both lining up illegally and leaving the line of scrimmage early versus the Detroit Lions. Although his penalties did not impact the result in Week 3, one did nullify a long touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I just, I don’t understand it,” the Chiefs QB went on. “It’s hard, he’s playing great football and he’s getting these penalties thrown on him. I know it’s hard to officiate, but I watch a lot of tape and he’s [lining up] no deeper than any other tackle in the league. I mean, there’s other guys that are even further back than he is.”

“It’s crazy to see and hopefully it kind of calms down as the season goes on,” Mahomes concluded.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Agrees That NFL Refs Appear to Be Picking On RT Jawaan Taylor After Week 1

The Chiefs were unified after the Bears outing when it came to Taylor’s ongoing issues with flags. Just before Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid said the following:

“I checked out all the looks that our right tackle got called on today and I’m seeing them on both sides of the ball, I’m seeing it with our left [tackle] — he might be being picked on just a little bit here.”

Reid clarified that he felt that way a lot more “today” against the Bears, but thought the officials did a fine job last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars when it came to Taylor.

“Today, I thought it was too much,” he added bluntly. “I wasn’t seeing [the penalties], but you know, we gotta keep working on that and get through this.”

Reid also confirmed that Taylor was not removed from the game because of the flags in Week 3. Instead, he implied that the blowout lead and a cut on the mouth were the reasons for Taylor’s absence late in the game.

Chiefs Offense Explodes for 456 Total Yards & 41 Points vs. Bears

Kansas City’s offense finally came alive at home versus Chicago. Not only did Mahomes and company put up 41 points, but they also racked up 456 total yards — and the starters didn’t even play the full game.

“It always feels good to kind of get the whole offense going,” Mahomes noted after the victory. “The first two weeks we’ve just kind of been out of rhythm — we haven’t got drives [going] and sustained drives.”

Mahomes threw for 272 passing yards and three touchdowns compared to just 99 passing yards from Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Running backs Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way on the ground, combining for over 100 rushing yards, and tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Justin Watson all registered 50-plus yards through the air.

In the end, 11 pass-catchers were targeted by Mahomes and backup QB Blaine Gabbert, with nine out of 11 logging receptions for positive yardage.