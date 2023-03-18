Patrick Mahomes Complimented Despite Biggest ‘Loser’ Tag

If there is one thing we’ve learned from the 2022 NFL season, it’s that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II consistently elevates those around him.

That’s why he’s the reigning MVP of the league, and that’s also why one Sports Illustrated writer gave him a sort of backhanded compliment on March 17. As the first week of NFL free agency came to a close on Friday evening, S.I. analyst Conor Orr drafted up a list of winners and losers, and Mahomes was named as one of the biggest losers of week one — although Orr actually praised the superstar QB in his explanation.

“This is a bit tongue in cheek, of course, but just watching the Chiefs go from Orlando Brown Jr. to Jawaan Taylor and JuJu Smith-Schuster to the rest of a formidable and budding set of receivers, it’s clear the franchise has an unshakable confidence in Mahomes’ ability to overcome most personnel situations,” Orr reasoned. “Again, Travis Kelce, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, et al. aren’t shabby. And Andy Reid himself told me during Super Bowl week that he felt energized by the process of piecing together new faces around Mahomes.”

“More moves could be on the horizon,” he concluded. “But for now, Mahomes is so good that he’s allowing the team to spend some of its capital elsewhere (the parts they are allowed to spend, anyway).”

How Desperate Are the Chiefs to Replace WR JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Heavy on Chiefs very own Devon Clements spoke on an interesting debate on Twitter on March 17. “Would really like the Chiefs to roll into the weekend with a WR1 on the roster…” He voiced.

Changed my mind. They've added to many quality depth pieces today for me to be upset about not adding a WR. I am entering the weekend VERY happy!#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/LWTwO98gC0 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) March 17, 2023

Later, after a few underrated signings, Clements admitted that he “changed [his] mind,” replying: “They’ve added too many quality depth pieces today for me to be upset about not adding a WR. I am entering the weekend VERY happy!”

Despite Clements’ reversal here — which was really just an admission that the Chiefs have some time to solve this problem — most KC supporters would still agree that Mahomes needs a proper replacement for Smith-Schuster. Scratch that. Not needs, deserves.

Kelce isn’t going anywhere, and some have rumored that Reid’s staff views Toney as a potential WR1, but there are health concerns there and this offense isn’t complete without that bigger body wideout that excels in space. That’s what Smith-Schuster provided, and the Chiefs could look to the trade market for their next JuJu or Sammy Watkins before him.

P.S. The Brown-Taylor tradeoff is debatable, if there even is one. Orr didn’t mention going from Andrew Wylie to Lucas Niang on the righthand side, but that transition could end up yielding the greater impact at offensive tackle.

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Rival Joe Burrow Named Biggest Winner of Free Agency

Orr must love Brown at left tackle, because he also went and labeled Cincinnati Bengals AFC rival Joe Burrow as one of the biggest winners. In fact, “Joey B” was first on his list of free agency winners.

“While the Bengals have their own issues when it comes to long-term player care, they are, in the short term, continuing to behave like a premier NFL franchise when it comes to cash spending,” Orr stated. “When Zac Taylor arrived in Ohio, the Bengals became one of the most active teams in free agency. This year, they signed Orlando Brown Jr., quadrupling down on their commitment to build a legitimate offensive line in front of Burrow. While Burrow is often the first to admit that some of the high volume of sacks he takes is due to his playing style, the franchise is also raising its hand and taking some of the responsibility.”

Chiefs fans were far less kind about Brown joining the enemy, calling it a colossal overpay by the Bengals.

Arrowhead Pride film analyst Caleb James also noted that “I would invest in some fast flexible edge rushers via the draft if I were the Chiefs” after the Cincy addition — pointing out that general manager Brett Veach and the coaching staff should know Brown’s weaknesses better than most.

As of now, the Bengals are still Kansas City’s main competition in making the Super Bowl, so this rivalry is just getting started as we approach the 2023 season.