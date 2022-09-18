Loved Ones Share Photos From Patrick Mahomes’ Birthday [LOOK]

After the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II joked that his upcoming birthday celebration is “[Jaylen Watson’s] birthday party now.”

The defensive star of the primetime win actually shares his big day with Mahomes — hence the comment — although Watson is three years younger at age 24. The aforementioned birthday party did occur on Saturday, September 17, thanks to the NFL schedule-makers.

It looked like a low-key celebration at the Mahomes’ household with teammates, friends and family on the Chiefs’ off-day. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a few photos on social media.

Brittany Mahomes Posts Birthday Photos With Patrick

The Chiefs signal-caller didn’t reveal much from his birthday, besides reposting well-wishes from others, but Brittany Mahomes did give the fans a small taste of the shenanigans.

Here was a photo of the couple together in front of a “Let’s Party” backdrop with balloons all around them. Their look was fashionable but casual — and Brittany Mahomes showed off her growing baby bump.

She also shared another picture in front of a different backdrop that read “XXVII” in large font with “Mahomes” on top of it in script.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes just turned 27 a couple of weeks ago too on August 31.

As they closed the book on age 26 together, the couple reflected on their year. Patrick and Brittany finally got hitched in 2022, with a Hawaii wedding in March. They also revealed they would be having a son sometime in 2023, plus they celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

At the time, Brittany voiced: “10 Years with my Boo! Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record. Love you the most.”

Her message was a bit more basic on September 17. “Happy Birthday babessss,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

There was also a nice shot of the Mahomes family with wide receiver Mecole Hardman and third-string quarterback Shane Buechele, as well as their significant others.

Don’t forget the pups — Steel and Silver — and Sterling Skye Mahomes. Patrick shared a birthday photo of his daughter with the two doggies on his Instagram story.

All three repped Chiefs colors, between the KC bandanas on the dogs and the matching pants and hairbow combo on Sterling.

The final photo from the festivities was of Patrick Mahomes once again. “What a great year this was,” Brittany Mahomes concluded on the Instagram story post of her husband sporting a Coors Light bottle next to a “1995” sign.

Randi Mahomes Shares Birthday Message for Patrick

Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, also showed some love on social media. “Happiest birthday to the kid that made me a mom on this day 27 years ago,” she tweeted. “@PatrickMahomes I love you.”

Happiest birthday to the kid that made me a mom on this day 27 years ago. @PatrickMahomes i love you pic.twitter.com/GBCH9SRwu7 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 17, 2022

She included a photo of her and Patrick Mahomes together on a football field — the resemblance striking as ever.

A special happy birthday from Chiefs Kingdom, Patrick! Now it’s on to Week 3.