Mahomes Family Shares Photos of Sterling With Santa [LOOK]

It’s Christmas time and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II still reserves special moments for family as he leads his team to another AFC playoff berth and western division title.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, posted the pictures on Instagram — with Patrick, their daughter Sterling, and Santa Claus himself. Unfortunately, baby Bronze Mahomes did not make his first official appearance in the holiday photoshoot this time around.

“We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream!” Brittany Mahomes relayed to fans in the caption, presumably speaking for Sterling. The pictures have nearly 100,000 likes on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes Posts Christmas Photos of Sterling

As for the reactions, Patrick Mahomes commented on the Santa photo with a couple of hearts, while brother and uncle Jackson Mahomes wrote: “AWH I LOVE THISS.” He added that he loved Brittany’s emerald-green dress as well.

Sterling on the other hand wore a cute plaid dress that made her look like a Christmas present — which was no doubt the plan. She matched Santa’s red coat with her red tights, along with a black undershirt and some Uggs.

One fan even joked that they weren’t sure if that was Santa Claus or head coach Andy Reid dressed in the famed red and white suit. Hey, they don’t call him Big Red for nothing!

As for Patrick Mahomes, he kept it casual but true to the identity we’ve seen him display over the years — a light blue button-down with his patented ripped jeans look and white sneakers.

Earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes and Coors Light were able to coax Patrick into rocking a much bolder Christmas get-up: matching pajamas.

“Will your husband wear matching onesies in public with you?” She asked her followers.

One popular and funny response noted that “if he’s getting free beer from advertising then yes.” Another was more heartfelt, voicing: “That’s love right there.”

The Chiefs play the Seattle Seahawks in Kansas City at 12 p.m. CST on Christmas Eve, so there could still be more Mahomes family holiday photos coming next Sunday on Christmas Day.

Where Is Baby Bronze Mahomes?

You might be asking yourself, where’s the new baby boy? Several fans did so in the comments, like one who wrote that she is “patiently waiting for those pics of you with the new one.”

Another replied: “So cute! Can’t wait to see Bronze! Did he visit Santa?” And many others questioned where the golden child was during this 2022 Christmas outing.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have made a concerted effort to hide Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes from the spotlight at his young age. Even in his initial baby photo, the celebrity couple hid his face, posting a picture of his legs and lower torso — along with a hefty silver chain that read: “BRONZE.”

For now, we’ll have to wait to see the first son of Patrick Mahomes but rest assured, there will most likely be plenty of pictures chronicling his entire life once he’s deemed old enough to hit social media. For now, we were only told the birthdate (November 28, 2022) and the baby weight (seven pounds, eight ounces) — and that’s perfectly fair from two parents who live each and every day in the limelight.

Everything else will have to wait — unless, of course, the Mahomes family is saving Bronze’s debut for Christmas morning. That would be quite the present for Chiefs Kingdom, along with a win on Saturday.