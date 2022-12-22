Photo of Patrick Mahomes’ Christmas Gift to Chiefs O-Line Goes Viral [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II revealed what fellow superstar Travis Kelce got him and his teammates for Christmas during an interview with Carrington Harrison this week.

Mahomes also noted that he got his offensive linemen “custom-fitted golf clubs” as a show of appreciation for the holidays. Last night on December 21, a photo of this expensive-looking present surfaced on Twitter via ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington.

LOOK: Photo of Patrick Mahomes’ Christmas Gift to O-Line

Darlington shared the picture, voicing: “Pretty solid move by Patrick Mahomes, gifting all of his guys new sets of sticks!”

Pretty solid move by @PatrickMahomes, gifting all of his guys new sets of sticks! 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/5HMqB3GThn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 22, 2022

The tweet currently has nearly six thousand likes (and counting).

During the Audacy 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) chat with Harrison on “The Drive,” Mahomes joked that “hopefully, [the O-line] can pick up their [golf] game” with the help of these new clubs and play a couple of rounds with him next year.

In case you were unaware, Mahomes is quite the golfer as well. He came up just short in the 2022 edition of Capital One’s “The Match,” partnered with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen against NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but the Chiefs signal-caller carried his pairing to the finish line.

Back to the Christmas gift — a custom-set of TaylorMade’s would be a dream present for most men, let alone athletes. It’s hard to figure out the exact cost of an entire pre-designed set because it depends on various factors, but it’s safe to say each one would normally run you over $1,500 per player (at least).

Of course, it’s very possible that Mahomes and TaylorMade Golf came to some sort of agreement to lessen the price.