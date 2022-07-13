Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral in Hilarious Coors Light Promo [WATCH]

If you caught any of the 2022 edition of “Capital One’s The Match,” you might remember that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II loves his “swing juice” — Coors Light.

So much so that the superstar athlete decided to team up with the Colorado Brewing Company brand known for being as “cold as the Rocky Mountains.” The new promo dropped on July 13, and quickly went viral for its humor and creativity.

Patrick Mahomes Presents: The Coors Light Introducing The Coors Light. It’s definitely a flashlight. Get one at TheCoorsLight.com. All proceeds go to 15 and the Mahomies. 2022-07-08T03:01:17Z

Charitable Efforts Behind Summer Campaign

Not only does this advertisement provide a good laugh, but it’s also for a good cause.

Coors Light is selling the flashlight at www.TheCoorsLight.com for $15 — after the quarterback’s number — and all proceeds of the 2022 summer campaign will benefit Mahomes’ very own charity, “15 and the Mahomies.”

Introducing The Coors Light. Get your The Coors Light at https://t.co/i6C9th3Uyw 🔦🏔 pic.twitter.com/zkmJ88XFcF — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 13, 2022

Mahomes told viewers that he’s “excited” to work with Coors Light again, and this new campaign is a clever way for a beer company to actually help kids.

“15 and the Mahomies” major focus is to “[improve] the lives of children” after all. Their mission statement continues: “The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Since entering the league, Mahomes has always put charitable endeavors at the forefront of his legacy. The “15 and the Mahomies” foundation has even inspired children to follow in the footsteps of the Chiefs’ star.

Hopefully, this partnership with Coors Light only furthers those efforts in the Kansas City area, Mahomes’ home state of Texas, Colorado, or wherever children need assistance.

Creativity at Its Finest

Of course, this specific advertisement was also smart on the part of its creators. You see, due to the official NFL policy on alcohol sponsorship, athletes aren’t technically allowed to appear in a paid promotion advocating beer, wine or some form of spirits but there are a few loopholes like the new “The Coors Light” product.

Who better to partner with The Coors Light than @PatrickMahomes? Introducing The Coors Light, for when it's dark and you need to find a Coors Light. pic.twitter.com/AvpSqsKhyE — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) July 13, 2022

“It’s a legit flashlight,” Mahomes explained in the ad campaign. “It’s made with high-quality steel, so it feels cold like the Rocky Mountains.” Coors Light’s official Twitter account even joked that you can use it “when it’s dark and you need to find a Coors Light.”

Sports Business reporter Darren Rovell called the ad “genius” on Twitter, explaining further that “players can’t be paid to interact with beer (such as touch the liquid to lips in an ad campaign).”

The narrator detailed: “Introducing the Coors Light, coming in at 12 or 16 fluid ounces. Nothing beats the sturdy feeling of the Coors Light in your hand. The Coors Light is 100% flashlight and 0% adult beverage. It’s perfect for camping trips, or those warm summer nights spent with great friends. The Coors Light is made with high-quality steel, so it feels cold as the Rocky Mountains, to use a random analogy… This summer, sit back, chill and crack open a The Coors Light.”