Patrick Mahomes Enlisted by NFC QB Room for ‘Insight’ on Plays

An underrated challenge of the quarterback position and football, in general, is mastering a playbook. That’s part of the reason teams don’t usually make the playoffs with a first-year coaching staff or changes at quarterback.

The New York Giants are amid a massive regime transition from Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, and with that came a new hire at offensive coordinator — former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka.

That meant a brand new playbook for Daniel Jones and company, and who better to learn it from than Patrick Mahomes? After all, the KC superstar has put up MVP numbers and won a Super Bowl in an offensive system that bears some similarities.

For this reason, college teammate and friend Davis Webb has been Facetiming Mahomes for some “insight” on Kafka’s playbook and apparently, class is in session.

Giants QBs Learn From Mahomes

During an episode of the “Breaking Big Blue” podcast with ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan, the third-string quarterback of the Giants admitted that he’d enlisted Mahomes for some help.

“I’ve Facetimed Pat a couple of times asking for his opinions with Daniel [Jones] sitting next to me, and Tyrod [Taylor],” Webb told Raanan. “Just trying to get some insight on some plays.”

He continued: “Just having an opportunity to talk with [Mahomes] and get into his mind a little bit about his stuff and the things we brought over with Mike [is great].”

Of course, Daboll is an offensive mind as well and he’ll surely put his own Buffalo stamp on this offense as head coach. As Webb noted though, Kafka will have a large influence too as this Giants unit attempts to create a scary blend of the Chiefs and Bills systems.

For the former Texas Tech QB who has yet to receive an opportunity after being drafted in 2017, it could never hurt to pick the brain of one of the NFL’s best and brightest. As for Mahomes, there’s nothing wrong with helping out an old friend — just don’t start advising any AFC opponents.

Nagy Speaks on His Return

Replacing Kafka in Kansas City is a familiar face, ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“Why not come back to a great place, a special place, and get it going again?” Nagy told reporters. “This is what was best for me.”

After a stint as head coach in Chicago, Nagy noted that he’s learned a lot. “When you go away and you’re able to kind of build your own culture… it really allows you to grow but it puts things into perspective. In life, for me, a lot of my failures that I’ve had, I’ve tried to use to the best of my abilities to make me better,” he voiced.

The long-time Andy Reid disciple spoke with a ton of humility and his wealth of knowledge and experience should be good for this offense, which underwent a major transition over the offseason.

As for why he chose to return, it did involve Mahomes: “To come back four years later and see in that room how much Patrick has grown, it’s amazing. It gives me chills to talk about it because I also know his ceiling is even higher. He’s rare. He’s still coachable, and he wants that. There’s a hunger there. That’s what’s exciting for me.”

Between Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Mahomes and Nagy, this Chiefs offense should have some tricks up its sleeve in 2022.