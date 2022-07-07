Patrick Mahomes Marvels at Chiefs Fan’s Unique Tattoo [LOOK]

Have you ever heard someone joke that they’re never going to wash their arm again after getting it signed by one of their favorite celebrities? Well, this Kansas City Chiefs fan really took that idea to heart.

KC superstar Patrick Mahomes II is competing at the American Century Championship this weekend and during a practice round on July 6, a diehard member of Chiefs Kingdom asked him to sign his forearm — which already had a tattoo of the young gunslinger on it.

Golf.com tweeted out the video, noting that “this isn’t your typical golf event autograph.” But the unique moment didn’t end there.

Mahomes Gives Shout Out

Today on July 7, Mahomes must have run into the same fan during another practice round before the tournament’s start date on July 8. He retweeted the video, adding: “Signed this yesterday for this guy… dude has the signature tattoo on top of the other today..”

Signed this yesterday for this guy… dude has the signature tattoo on top of the other today.. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/UUtLxzjwzM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 7, 2022

Talk about dedication. Not only was this superfan in attendance at each practice round in Nevada, but he also made time to get some fresh ink on the signature before the marker had a chance to smudge!

Now to go along with Mahomes rocking his No. 15 Chiefs jersey, this supporter will have an authentic signature on his arm for life. That’s one autograph he’ll never sell.

More on the American Century Championship

Mahomes will be joined by Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce as the two try their luck in the ACC charity golf event for the second straight summer.

According to the Golf Channel website, the 2021 winner was former NBA player turned analyst Vinny Del Negro, and this year’s champ will earn $125,000 — which generally goes toward a cause of their choosing. The entire tournament will dish out a total of $600,000 to the leaders after the final ball is struck on Sunday.

Other NFL players competing with Mahomes and Kelce are Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Steve Young, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerome Bettis, Dwight Freeney, Charles Woodson, Brian Urlacher, Emmitt Smith, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Mike Vrabel, and former Chiefs QB Alex Smith among others.

In case you’re interested in watching, the golf tourney will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital on Friday, July 8, at 3 p.m. CST. From there, the Golf Channel will take over coverage at 6:30 p.m. CST and over the weekend, NBC Sports and Peacock will air the event from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST on both Saturday and Sunday (July 9-10).

Expect Fun Weekend of Kelce High Jinks

Last year, Kelce and Mahomes were paired with music artist/actor Justin Timberlake and the three-man crew captivated viewers far and wide.

One major reason for that was the future Hall of Fame tight end, who was chugging Bud Lights and making wisecracks about the golf game of both Mahomes and himself. This video from Golf.com on July 7, 2021, should give you a sense of what I’m talking about.

For the diehard Chiefs fan — like the man getting an autograph tattooed on his arm — this summer golf event may be the closest thing to KC football in early July.

Romo and former top-ranked Tennis player Mardy Fish opened up as the co-favorites at 11-4 odds according to Sports Gambling Podcast. Mahomes on the other hand was given 350-1 odds and is considered to have an outside shot at winning.