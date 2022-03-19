Chiefs WR Roasts Patrick Mahomes With Embarrasing Basketball Video

It’s been a week to remember for Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

On Saturday, March 12, the face of the franchise finally married his fiancée (now wife) Brittany Matthews. A few days later, he welcomed two new teammates into the building in Justin Reid and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He also said goodbye to friends like Charvarius Ward, Byron Pringle, and potentially Tyrann Mathieu. The whole thing must have felt like a whirlwind for Mahomes, so it’s nice to still see him unwind on social media — which led to a fun little back and forth roast with a teammate.

Dieter Unleashes Secret Weapon on Public Stage

The entire interaction began when Mahomes quote tweeted a hypothetical from Arrowhead Pride, asking fans who the Chiefs starting five players would be on a March Madness basketball squad.

I got to be in that PG spot! I’ll let y’all finish the rest. 😂😂 https://t.co/ZYz0CdpWlP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 17, 2022

Naturally, the quarterback voiced that he’s “got to be in that [point guard] spot!”

This comment led to some clips of Mahomes playing high school and pickup basketball, as well as a hilarious joke from offensive lineman Kyle Long. He replied: “I’ve got 5 fouls to give.”

I’ve got 5 fouls to give 👍🏼 — KyleLong.ETH (@Ky1eLong) March 17, 2022

It also inspired a little competitive banter from an unlikely source, practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. “I clamp you every time,” Dieter chirped. “You can’t handle that 80’s rules ball.”

To which Mahomes responded: “Bro I never seen you hit a jump shot before.”

Bro i never seen you hit a jump shot before https://t.co/1r0uRJ8Dxe — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 17, 2022

That’s when Dieter decided to bust out his secret weapon, and this was one low-blow that Mahomes could not recover from. “Haven’t seen you on any court since this,” he stated, including a video of his “MVP” slipping as he attempted to beat someone off the dribble.

Haven’t seen you on any court since this https://t.co/DKPFA2E07j pic.twitter.com/QPSOrlS1ua — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) March 17, 2022

That’s what you’d call breaking your own ankles — don’t worry, no ankles were actually broken in the making of this footage. Even Mahomes had no comeback this time, with a weak joke about the video quality.

DING, DING, DING. Somebody ring the bell because this one is over.

Fans Come to QB1’s Defense

While some noted that GM Brett Veach probably took away offseason basketball privileges after this — and maybe he did — most of the responses from fans had Mahomes’ back.

Leave my man’s alone and let him enjoy the honeymoon 🤣🤣💀 — deion (@HulsesHotTakes) March 17, 2022

“Leave my man’s alone and let him enjoy the honeymoon,” one fan wrote.

Man. That’s straight up 2000 era Nokia phone quality right here. — 🦁tatted_lion🦁 (@tatted_lion) March 18, 2022

Another countered: “Man. That’s straight up 2000 era Nokia phone quality right here.” The last comeback was absolutely ruthless towards the reserve.

You watching him from the sidelines in basketball too…damn. 😂 — Brad Houck (@brad_houck) March 18, 2022

“You watching him from the sidelines in basketball too… damn,” clowned a supporter named Brad Houck. I’m sorry, but ring the bell again!

A few Twitter users did credit the lesser-known wide receiver. One noted accurately: “Dieter said ok I got receipts.”

In the end, it was just some good old-fashioned offseason shenanigans between two friends and it’s always nice to see the maturity and leadership of Mahomes on full display. It’s not easy to live in the spotlight, but the quarterback does it well.

Whether it’s getting occasionally roasted on Twitter or bull-rushed by a 300-pound pass rusher, Mahomes always keeps his cool, and that’s part of what makes him great.