Chiefs Fans Roast Analyst for Patrick Mahomes ‘Hot Take’

It didn’t take long for the Patrick Mahomes hot takes to begin after the 2022 NFL season concluded on February 12 with Super Bowl LVII.

Self-proclaimed college football analyst Adam Breneman shared his “biggest takeaway” from the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on February 17, and he got absolutely roasted for it in the comment section. Here was the clip.

My biggest takeaway from re-watching Super Bowl 57 — Jalen Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iTdU1EXjxn — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) February 17, 2023

“Jalen Hurts flat out outplayed Patrick Mahomes,” Breneman began, reasoning: “Quite frankly, I don’t think it’s even close. He was better through the air, he was better with his legs, and aside from his one turnover, he played an almost perfect game. If I was an NFL GM, I would want Jalen Hurts leading my franchise over Patrick Mahomes.”

All of this was said while talking about the current NFL MVP mind you, and Breneman even had the gall to add: “And while you may think it’s crazy, I believe most GMs in the NFL would agree with me.”

Fan Responses ‘Ratio’ Breneman in Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts Debate

Breneman’s original tweet stirred up a ton of engagement on Twitter — if that was the plan — but it only got a little over 170 likes despite registering 900,000-plus views.

Most of the top comments and quote tweets were negative, and a few of them out-liked Breneman. In the social media world, that’s called being “ratioed.”

Arrowhead Addict called attention to a previous tweet that went viral, stating: “Stop saying Jalen Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes. He didn’t. EPA/play – Hurts: 0.23, Mahomes: 0.56. Success rate – Hurts: 50%, Mahomes: 71%. QBR – Hurts: 79.7, Mahomes: 96.4. Hurts simply had the ball more (56 plays to 31).”

Stop saying Jalen Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes. He didn’t. EPA/play – Hurts: 0.23, Mahomes: 0.56 Success rate – Hurts: 50%, Mahomes: 71% QBR – Hurts: 79.7, Mahomes: 96.4 Hurts simply had the ball more (56 plays to 31). — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) February 19, 2023

Another fan wrote: “Saying ‘aside from his one turnover’ as if it was an arm punt on 3rd and 13 is wild stuff.” Obviously, they are referring to the Hurts fumble that was returned for a touchdown — which ended up being the difference in the game.

A third replied: “Hurts throwing against the 20th ranked defense versus Mahomes throwing against what some were calling the best defense of the last 10 years. If you’re trying to compare apples to apples make sure you point out all of the facts.”

And a fourth fan simply joked: “Can I please join your fantasy football league?”

Finally, the most-liked direct response of all read: “Not even the Eagles’ GM would agree with you.” It has over 600 likes and counting.

Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Bobby Stroupe Comments on Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Take

Mahomes’ personal health and performance trainer Bobby Stroupe actually shared his reaction to this hot take publicly, and it was pretty fair and accurate.

“Jalen was tremendous. He literally had double the offensive plays. They both played great with their opportunities. Near perfect performance by both,” Stroupe voiced. His comment currently has 269 likes, more than Breneman but less than a couple of the replies above.

Jalen was tremendous. He literally had double the offensive plays. They both played great with their opportunities. Near perfect performance by both. — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) February 19, 2023

In the modern-day NFL world that is fueled by the internet and social media, analysts are always quick to compare players with bold assertions and predictions. It’s one thing to say Hurts outplayed Mahomes, but to add that you’d rather have a one-year breakout star than a two-time MVP in his prime is just silly.

Then, to say with a straight face that most general managers would agree with you is even worse.

Who knows why Breneman posted this video. Maybe he was just trying to generate views and traffic, or maybe he truly believed the words that came out of his mouth. Either way, Chiefs Kingdom stepped up as they always do, silencing this theory with nothing but cold hard facts.

Mahomes is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. If Hurts is going to pass him at any point in his career, he’ll have to do a lot more than put up better totals than him during one head-to-head matchup where Mahomes was playing through a high ankle sprain.