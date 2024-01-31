Patrick Mahomes Sets $213,500 Record on Global Platform

On his way to his fourth Super Bowl at age 28, Patrick Mahomes’ star is rising at a meteoric pace.

The recent surge in prominence has been particularly noticeable in the sports memorabilia industry as a game worn Mahomes jersey from the 2022 season just broke records on Goldin. According to a source at the global platform used for buying and selling rare collectibles, Mahomes’ 2022 Week 5 home jersey — that was used while the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the division rival Las Vegas Raiders in a 30-29 thriller — has sold for $213,500.

That is the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold, and it ranks favorably among some of the all-time NFL jersey sales on Goldin.

Signed and inscribed Tom Brady game-used jerseys with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots have sold for amounts of $480,000 and $420,000 — per Goldin — and Mahomes isn’t even close to retirement. One can only imagine what a Super Bowl jersey worn by the Chiefs superstar might garner at auction.

“Mahomes has been a real force of nature this season bringing the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the fourth time by the age of 28. If the Chiefs secure this win, we could be looking at someone who might accomplish similar numbers to Tom Brady before he retires,” Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin, told Heavy. “Not only are the Chiefs hot as a team, but memorabilia is skyrocketing and could soar even higher with a Super Bowl win.”

Per source, Goldin’s most expensive NFL jersey sale of all-time was a 1985, 1989 Joe Montana Game-Used, Photo-Matched San Francisco 49ers Red Jersey from Super Bowl XIX MVP, Super Bowl XXIII (“The Drive”), sold for $1.212 million.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Threw for 4 Touchdowns & 117.6 Passer Rating in ‘I’m Here’ Game

Needless to say, this jersey was worn during a tremendous performance by Mahomes. In a battle with Derek Carr and the Raiders, the future 2022 MVP led his team back from a 17-0 deficit to take a 30-23 lead.

The game ended 30-29 after Las Vegas was stuffed on a two-point conversion, as well as a follow-up possession.

Of course, this outing is widely recognized as the “I’m here” game because of a viral interaction between Mahomes and Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. This moment — and comeback — gained even more attention due to behind-the-scenes footage recorded by the Netflix docuseries: “Quarterback.” Barstool Sports shared a clip from said docuseries on X on July 12, 2023.

Need every player in the NFL mic’d up every game. pic.twitter.com/Y1KCp2Yp3r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 12, 2023

Not only did this exchange spark an unlikely resurgence over the Raiders, but it was also part of Mahomes’ second NFL Super Bowl title run as the QB led his team over the Philadelphia Eagles last February.

Mahomes finished the game with four touchdown passes and a passer rating of 117.6. His passing and rushing totals combined for over 300 scrimmage yards.

The offered jersey from this outing “features all numbering and lettering in tackle twill. An AFC Conference patch is embroidered on the jersey’s upper left chest, and an NFL Shield logo patch rests at the base of the jersey’s v-neck collar. The jersey contains evidence of excellent use, with staining and contact marks throughout” — per Goldin.

More About Goldin, Founded by ‘King of Collectibles’ Ken Goldin

Goldin describes itself as “the most trusted destination for collectors, with millions of customers globally.”

“As collectors ourselves who have sold over $2B in collectibles, we want to provide you with a selling experience that will educate and inform you, leaving you satisfied with the level of service and the outcomes that we deliver,” their mission statement reads. “We make selling on Goldin easy through technology, marketing and customer service.”

Founder and CEO Ken Goldin and his company were recently featured by the Netflix miniseries: “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.”

According to his company bio, “Ken is one of the most widely recognized leaders in the collectibles industry and over the course of his career has sold more than $1.3 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture.” The CEO made appearances on Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, ESPN and many other outlets and in 2022.

Goldin believes that their leading reach within the sports memorabilia industry “is only growing,” reasoning that they are “continuously bringing more and more buyers to Goldin.” You can contact them by emailing sell@goldin.co.