Randy Moss Has Epic QB Comparison for Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen

The 2022 NFL world we live in is filled with hot takes but when a Hall of Fame talent makes one, your ears perk up a little bit more than usual.

That’s what happened on the ESPN “NFL Countdown” set this morning when Randy Moss made a very bold statement about quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of the divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The comments led to this viral clip of the dialogue between former linebacker Tedy Bruschi and Moss.

Mahomes vs. Allen Is the Next…

Bruschi began: “If you don’t keep this guy in the pocket and let him out, that’s where all the magic happens because he can do so many things. He gets out there, he can throw across his body, he has the power to throw it downfield, has the ability to run it — which quarterback am I talking about? Both of [them], right? You don’t know which one I’m talking about because they both can do the same things.”

“Take your pick, they’re both the best in the league,” he concluded, at which point Moss responded.

“When you sit up here talking about the hype [surrounding] a game. Could this be, really, and I don’t mean this as a joke, the next [Tom] Brady-[Peyton] Manning for over the next 10 years? Could this be that type of matchup? Moss speculated.

The even crazier part? Not one of his esteemed colleagues disagreed.

Obviously, Mahomes and Allen have had phenomenal starts to their careers but between Brady and Manning combined there are nine Super Bowl rings, 72 total playoff games, eight regular-season MVPs and six Super Bowl MVPs. If this is the next all-time great AFC rivalry, it still has a long way to go.

Moss Got the People Going

This video caught such a buzz on Twitter that even NFL insider Adam Schefter gave it some attention. He wrote: “Interesting: Randy Moss said on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown that Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes could be this generation’s Peyton Manning-Tom Brady.”

Some of the responses were funny and intriguing. Draft analyst Matt Miller commented: “Does that make Burrow this generation’s [Aaron] Rodgers?”

A fan named “B” quickly replied: “No he’s Eli Manning.”

Another named “Tim K” was spitting out some truth for Chiefs Kingdom: “First it was Mahomes vs [Baker] Mayfield; then it was Mahomes vs [Deshaun] Watson; then Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson. Why? Cause Mahomes is in a class of his own compared to these guys. Let me guess, after this, it will be Mahomes and Joe Burrow. [Shaking my head].”

Whether Allen really is the Manning to Mahomes’ Brady or not remains to be seen. Despite the ridiculous numbers he’s put up early in his career, his resume is lacking where it counts.

Allen has not gotten Buffalo to a Super Bowl yet and the highest honor he’s accomplished was MVP finalist and a Pro Bowl nod. Mahomes already has one Super Bowl ring and two appearances, plus a 2018 MVP award, four Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro.

Maybe Moss is right, and this will be the next great quarterback rivalry someday. At this moment though, Allen is just another AFC contender trying to take down the king.