Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Purchase Sparks Viral Broncos Diss

In case you missed it, Patrick Mahomes II made history again on January 10 becoming the “first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.”

The KC Current announced the news that Mahomes had joined their ownership group on Twitter, voicing that “it’s a family affair” — with his wife Brittany already a part-owner of the women’s soccer franchise.

It’s a family affair 🤝@PatrickMahomes joins the club’s ownership group. pic.twitter.com/4qG8553TBW — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 10, 2023

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes stated via their press release. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Chiefs fans didn’t waste this opportunity, using it to take an immediate jab at the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

Chiefs Fans Fire Back After Quinn Meinerz Comments

On the heels some fighting words from Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, Chiefs Kingdom wasted no time ending this little spat — not that there ever was one with KC in the playoffs and Denver beginning a new search for a head coach.

Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network provided the dagger and the fanbase took it from there with 350-plus retweets and over 4,300 likes and counting. The tweet was simple, but perfectly executed as Swanson named things that “Patrick Mahomes now has ownership of.”

Included on the list was the KC Current, Sporting KC, the Kansas City Royals, several local Whataburgers and the Denver Broncos. Boom — roasted.

Patrick Mahomes now has ownership of:

– KC Current

– Sporting KC

– Kansas City Royals

– Several Local Whataburgers

– The Denver Broncos — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 10, 2023

The Chiefs don’t even need to bother responding to Meinerz, KC supporters clearly have it under control. One commented: “Denver Broncos is not a very good investment. I’d sell it.”

Another piled on: “Random Denver O-Lineman is gonna be so upset at you for this!!”

Finally, one KC fan added: “And the AFC West.” True, can’t forget that one!

Patrick Mahomes Invests in KC Current

Mahomes is well-known for his intelligence as an investor, and he’s already projected to become the first billionaire NFL athlete someday. A stake in one of America’s fastest rising sports industries (women’s soccer) should help expedite that process.

“Two years ago, teams paid somewhere around $2 million to $5 million to enter the women’s soccer league,” reported Sportico. “Now clubs are being valued at $30, $40 and even $100 million.”

“U.S. soccer clubs—both men’s and women’s—tend to be valued on projections of future growth, more so than franchises in any other major league,” Sportico outlined. “The NWSL could be on the verge of a similar boost. Its three-year partnership with CBS and Amazon’s Twitch do little to boost league coffers (though the deals are worth $4.5 million and $1 million, respectively, the NWSL shoulders production costs), but increasing viewership numbers and an influx of sponsor dollars indicate that will likely change when a new deal is struck. The league’s pact with Twitch ends this year, while CBS has an additional season of coverage because of COVID-19.”

With NWSL plans to expand and a new stadium in the works for the Current, this looks like another winner for Mahomes and his family.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes told fans in the aforementioned press release. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

Co-owners Angie and Chris Long also provided a statement that read: “Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community. Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”