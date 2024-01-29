Patrick Mahomes Reveals Touching Source of Motivation After Beating Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the AFC Championship game, 17-10 — and they won it for Norma Hunt.

Shortly after Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt dedicated the Lamar Hunt Trophy — named after his father — to his late mother, Norma, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II revealed that the locker room had extra motivation to deliver this title game to KC.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team promised Clark Hunt that they'd bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy home with the Norma Hunt patch on their jersey, and they did just that. pic.twitter.com/LhdI3imdiW — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 28, 2024

“We were gonna win this trophy with Norma Hunt’s name on our jersey, we promise you that,” Mahomes told Jim Nantz on CBS during the celebration. “So, we went out and got that thing.”

The Chiefs organization announced Norma Hunt’s death on June 4, 2023. “She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her,” the statement read at the time, calling her “kind, generous, unfailingly positive… [and] one of a kind.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Might Be in League of His Own After Outplaying Lamar Jackson & Outpacing Tom Brady

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to win the MVP award this year, despite the elimination in the AFC title game. Of course, that didn’t stop Mahomes from completely outplaying Jackson on January 28.

Although the Baltimore signal-caller racked up more yardage both through the air and on the ground, Mahomes was much more efficient. The reigning NFL MVP connected on 30 of his 39 passing attempts with 241 yards and a touchdown.

He also ran for 15 yards and only took two sacks for negative 11 yards. This performance yielded a 100.5 passer rating and a 91.0 QBR according to ESPN.

On the other side of the ball, Jackson only completed 20 of 37 passing attempts, with an ugly late game interception and four sacks for negative 17 yards. The Ravens superstar did account for 326 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, but his passer rating (75.5) and QBR (42.8) show that this QB battle was never particularly close.

So, after besting another top team and quarterback head-to-head, is Mahomes in a league of his own? ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a graphic comparing the Chiefs superstar to legendary QB Tom Brady over each of their first six professional seasons as starters, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Through their first six seasons as starters, Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady, via @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/ytKzLNvldP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

Mahomes has achieved two more regular season victories than Brady, two more playoff wins, an extra AFC championship, 91 more touchdowns, 18 fewer interceptions and a better passer rating.

The one area that Brady beat Mahomes was Super Bowl rings — with three compared to two — and the Chiefs QB could tie that up two weeks from today.

Chiefs Praise Patrick Mahomes After Ravens Win

Head coach Andy Reid shouted out Mahomes after the game, per usual, noting that he “did a great job again.” Big Red called the 11 straight completions to start the game “something special,” and was equally impressed by how his quarterback managed the lead.

There were other teammates and staff members that praised Mahomes after the victory over the Ravens as well, including general manager Brett Veach.

“It’s a blessing that he’s part of this organization,” Veach said of his quarterback. “He gives everyone the belief and hope that if we have [No.] 15 under center, we have a shot.”

During an interview with KSHB41’s Aaron Ladd, wide receiver Justin Watson also voiced that “I don’t know why anyone would question Pat….He’s Michael Jordan playing football.”

Even former teammate Khalen Saunders chimed in on the current face of the NFL. “Patrick Mahomes is the goat,” he proclaimed. “Argue wit ya momma.”

As for Mahomes, the team leader made it clear that he doesn’t take any of this for granted during his press conference. “You never know how many [Super Bowls] you’re going to get to, or if you’re going to get to any,” Mahomes stated candidly. “It truly is special.”