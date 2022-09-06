Patrick Mahomes Co-Stars in Promo With Daughter Sterling [WATCH]

For Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II, family is everything.

The NFL quarterback has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter with his wife, Brittany, and a son on the way sometime this winter. He also has his Chiefs family of teammates and coaches, not to mention the Kansas City community that has embraced him throughout his career.

On and off the field, Mahomes embodies that family-first mindset, and his latest Oakley promo centers around that concept.

Watch: Patrick & Sterling Share Spotlight in Oakley Ad

The Chiefs official Twitter account posted Mahomes’ latest brand endorsement earlier today on September 6, captioned: “When the team feels like family, that’s all you need. #BeWhoYouAre.”

The eyewear ad had the theme of a nursery rhyme from Mahomes to his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who he held in his arms throughout.

“To my number one pick,” Mahomes read, “welcome to life. You’re already perfect and here’s some advice.” A photo montage of a childhood Patrick Mahomes followed, with present-day moments from Sterling mixed in.

The Chiefs QB continued with a couple of jokes written in: “Love the game, whatever you play. Water your dreams with hard work, every day. Tune out the haters, ignore all the chatter, respect every player. Watch out for linebackers who drop into coverage early, especially on a play action. Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that’s all that you need.”

The fatherly advice concluded: “There’s only one you, you’ll shine bright as a star, just lead with your heart and be who you are.”

It ended with Patrick and Sterling once again, followed by the tagline “be who you are,” and the Oakley logo. A very nice message for all the young children out there that look up to the quarterback, not just his daughter.

Kingsbury Praises Mahomes

Chiefs Kingdom’s favorite couple is currently in the middle of their joint birthday month. Brittany just turned 27 on August 31 and Patrick is right behind her on September 17.

The very best present would be a winning month of Chiefs football, starting with a road victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Like most of the KC schedule in 2022, this is a very formidable opponent.

Arizona may have finished the 2021 campaign on a 1-4 skid but it’s easy to forget that they began it as a western powerhouse at 7-0. They did this mostly on the back of a high-octane passing offense led by Kyler Murray and HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Of course, Kingsbury and Mahomes know each other pretty well. The Cardinals coach had his come-up with Chiefs star at Texas Tech.

Kliff Kingsbury, as one would expect, very effusive in his praise of a certain QB he coached in College. (Video Courtesy: 12 News/@Luke_Lyddon) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/pBsN6YT7js — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 6, 2022

During a press conference this week, Kingsbury admitted that it would be a little “surreal” playing against his former signal-caller before adding that it should “be fun” for them and their alma mater.

Kingsbury also acknowledged that he’s “proud of the person” Mahomes has become on and off the field. The picture-perfect role model, the QB has become a true leader in his community as kids all over the world aspire to be more like “PM15.”

The Cardinals coach praised him for those qualities, voicing that “he runs the gamut of what you want a sports star to be like and carry himself.” This Oakley promo is another example of Mahomes giving off the right impression.