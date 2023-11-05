Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Addresses Offensive Struggles Closing Out Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs got the win in Germany, but considering the 21-0 lead at halftime, one of the postgame storylines was the second-half offensive struggles of Patrick Mahomes and company.

“I think you can see [the offense improving] in spurts,” Mahomes told reporters after the victory over the Miami Dolphins. “You look at the first drive, you look at the 90-yard drive that we had — you can see that we can do it.”

The Chiefs QB also acknowledged that it’s “just about being consistent every single drive.” He attributed that lack of consistency to “penalties” and “me not connecting [with] guys deep down the field.”

Mahomes concluded that “luckily for [the offense], our defense is playing their tail off and we got the win.”

Chiefs Offense Scores Twice With 6 Punts & 1 Turnover vs. Dolphins

As Mahomes referenced, Kansas City really only had two strong drives in Week 9.

The first opened the game, taking the ball 75 yards for an 11-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. Of course, the initial offensive possession is typically scripted — which should make things a little easier if you have the right plan in place.

Then after three straight punts, Mahomes and the offense drove 95 yards during quarter two, eating up over eight minutes of clock. That possession ended in the Jerick McKinnon touchdown reception from 17 yards out.

The final seven points obviously came on the fumble recovery touchdown.

So, after that 95-yard TD drive, the Chiefs offense went: punt, fumble (Mahomes), punt, punt, QB kneel down.

Those possessions included the Marquez Valdes-Scantling deep ball that deflected off the wideout’s hands, the sideline hit on Mahomes that was not flagged, and another questionable play call on third and one.

Mahomes is right to credit the KC defense. If not for several stands from that unit throughout the game, we’re talking about a second-half collapse in Germany rather than a 7-2 record at the bye.

Chiefs Still ‘Searching for Go-To Target’ Behind Travis Kelce

Arrowhead Pride media member Pete Sweeney wrote up some immediate reactions after the Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins. One of his major thoughts goes back to the most obvious trade deadline need.

“The 2023 offense continues to look for its identity, with the quarterback still searching for his go-to target beyond [Travis] Kelce,” Sweeney voiced.

Continuing: “Rookie Rashee Rice, [Skyy] Moore and Kadarius Toney all flashed in Germany. Mahomes hit nine different targets, but it’s difficult to believe that tight end Noah Gray can lead your team in yardage (as he did on Sunday) as you win a championship.”

Credit Miami for bottling up Kelce most of the day, but the more this strategy works, the more opposing defenses will double or triple team the future Hall of Famer.

It was clear as day, Mahomes and the Chiefs needed another starting-caliber wide receiver to counteract this trend and help free up Kelce. Although general manager Brett Veach did add Mecole Hardman back via trade, he elected to stand pat after that.

Hardman logged just three catches in Week 9 for a sum total of 10 yards. In fact, no KC pass-catcher accumulated more than 34 yards on the day (Gray).

Considering the game began with a 21-yard strike to Valdes-Scantling, that’s almost hard to believe.

Sweeney did have one suggestion that’s on the roster — running back Isiah Pacheco. “It’s good that they handed the ball off to running back Isiah Pacheco 16 times,” the Arrowhead Pride reporter stated, “but he probably deserves it more.”

Pacheco ran for 4.1 yards per carry in Germany. On the season, he’s averaging 4.3 yards per carry. That’s pretty consistent, and as Mahomes said himself, consistency is the name of the game.