Patrick Mahomes Responds to Rumblings About Arm Fatigue

After the Kansas City Chiefs had Patrick Mahomes II attempt 68 passes in Week 9, outside observers around the NFL whispered fears about arm fatigue.

Mahomes’ 2022 workload is up in general because the Chiefs have had trouble running the football. It’s one of the main reasons the superstar QB is leading most MVP ballots at the halfway point of the regular season, but it’s also causing some nervousness.

The basic theory is that, like an MLB pitcher, Kansas City must be wary of their prized possession’s golden arm — although the 27-year-old signal-caller doesn’t appear to be all that concerned.

Patrick Mahomes Shuts Down Concerns Over Arm Fatigue

Mahomes: "Coach Reid trusted me and trusted our offense to figure it out." | Press Conference 11/9 QB Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his Week 10 press conference on November 9, reporters asked Mahomes whether or not he’s taking any measures to combat this potential long-term problem, including a “pitch count” at practice.

“No, I don’t,” Mahomes admitted candidly before calming the fanbase. “Ever since I’ve been young I’ve never really [gotten] sore, even when I pitched [in baseball].”

Confirmed: Mahomes is Iron Man. Kidding, but the gunslinger’s casual response really says it all.

“The normal stuff,” he continued in regard to his recovery process, “we do different stuff that I do with my trainers and stuff like that, but other than that I just try to keep that arm strength up and keep rolling.”

Looks like any debates about arm fatigue are non-stories in KC for the time being.

Patrick Mahomes Shows Respect to Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Later in the presser, Mahomes talked about his upcoming opponent. The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, which will mark the first time that “PM15” faces off against the 2021 number one overall draft pick.

“Yeah, he’s super talented,” Mahomes voiced about Jags QB Trevor Lawrence. “He’s young, so he’s made mistakes but I think you see the talent week in and week out — he makes a lot of big-time throws, he can run the ball better than people think, and he’s someone that’s won on every level he’s been at.”

“You can see they’ve kind of turned this around pretty quickly here,” he added about the Jacksonville organization as a whole. “They haven’t won the games but you can tell the team has gotten a lot better over this last year. We understand that it’s going to be a great challenge for us on both sides of the ball and that we’re going to have to play a great game in order to win.”

Part of what makes Mahomes so hard to beat is that he never seems to underestimate his opponent, no matter if they’re coming into the game undefeated, winless, or somewhere in between.

“[The Jaguars are] not going to sneak up on you,” the Chiefs QB praised earlier in the Q&A. “If you look at the tape, the players that they have out there are really legit players. I mean, they’re young, but they’re fast, they’re physical, they’re big, they fly around to the ball, they play with confidence.”

“We have a ton of respect for this team coming in,” Mahomes concluded, giving zero pieces of bulletin board material for Jacksonville. “Even the games they’ve lost, they’ve been in [them]… If you watch the tape, it doesn’t show what their record looks like and I think guys understand that it’s going to be a heck of a football game and we’re going to have to play our best football to win.”