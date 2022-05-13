Patrick Mahomes Roasted in Chargers’ Viral Tweet [LOOK]

The NFL schedule release might as well be the Super Bowl for the social media teams of each football franchise, and the Los Angeles Chargers won big this year roasting Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes among others.

During a 2022 opponents thread on Twitter, the official Chargers account turned each of the teams on their schedule into a fictional Pop-Tart flavor. Some were funnier than others but the Chiefs slide was outside-the-box.

How About Some Ketchup on That Tart?

It’s no secret that Mahomes puts ketchup on everything he eats. Travis Kelce and different friends and family have confirmed this over the years, so the Chargers took that information and ran with it.

While every other photo was a Pop-Tarts box, the Chiefs picture was just a half-eaten pastry with Heinz tomato ketchup on it. Otherwise known as the breakfast of champions in Kansas City.

Aside from the initial tweet that began the thread — directed at Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals — Mahomes’ roasting was the most popular with over 9.8K likes at the moment.

The next best according to likes was a joke about Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Their Pop-Tart was a “frosted corn on the cob” flavor, referencing the former Super Bowl champion’s cringe-worthy presence on social media.

It’s no surprise that these are two of the Chargers’ greatest rivals, but it will take more than a good laugh to win the AFC West in 2022.

Dissecting the Schedule Release

The Chiefs’ social media team had a nice night too after utilizing head coach Andy Reid for the franchise’s 2022 schedule release. Big Red went through the games, one by one, with a couple of quips and comments throughout.

It was a nice touch and seemed to go over well with fans. In case you missed it, the full slate of games is below:

Week 1: @ Cardinals

Week 2: vs. Chargers (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)

Week 6: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday Night Football)

Week 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 11: @ Chargers

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14: @ Broncos (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 17: vs. Broncos

Week 18: @ Raiders

Although the first eight matchups are historically tough, KC is never one to back down from a challenge. At his best, Mahomes can beat any team in the league. With that mentality, what difference does the order make?

From Week 10 on, things lighten up mildly with visitors like the Jaguars and Seahawks — not to mention a road outing against the Texans — but there are also very few home games after November 13. In fact, five of the final eight games in 2022 will take place in enemy territory.

There really won’t be much respite for the Chiefs and Mahomes next season, between a stacked AFC West and a first-place schedule. That didn’t seem to concern Reid, however. The head coach was brimming with excitement while announcing the games.